U.S. Forest Service – Salmon-Challis National Forest

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Moose Fire that started on Sunday five miles southwest of North Fork has burned 1,000 acres.

The fire is 0% contained, and the cause is undetermined.

A Type III Incident Commander is managing the fire. Fire is burning on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road (#030). Extreme fire behavior was observed Sunday, with uphill runs, spotting, and group torching. Two (2) Type I helicopters dropped water on the fire along with five (5) Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) and large air tankers were on scene helping with suppression efforts.

A Type I Incident Management Team has been ordered and will in-brief with Forest Officials on Tuesday. Yesterday, crews assessed values at risk in the vicinity of the fire. Monday, crews will be assessing values at risk and implementing point protection as necessary. Aircraft will be used as weather permits.

Fire managers are concerned about potential fire movement with Monday’s Red Flag weather conditions. There is potential for the fire to reach the Highway 93 corridor with a potential Highway 93 closure later today. Private landowners and forest users need to be aware of this potential fire activity. Please avoid this area.

The Forest is working to pilot cars downriver in the morning, the pilot system will be shut down by 2:00 pm or earlier if conditions warrant. Questions on river launches can be answered by emailing middlefork@fs.fed.us.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

Due to current and expected fire activity on the Moose Fire, Fire Managers on the Salmon-Challis National Forest are asking the public to avoid these areas:

Granite Mountain Road (#092)

Hughes Creek Road (#091)

Hull Creek Road (#005)

Indian Creek Road (#036)

Sage Creek Road (#005)

Salmon River Road (#030) from North Fork to the junction with Panther Creek Road (#055)

The area to the East of Colson Creek Road (#123). The Colson Creek Road is ok to travel as authorized.

The area to the East of the Panther Creek Road. The Panther Creek Road is ok to travel

The area to the North of the Napias Creek Road (#076). The Napias Creek Road is ok to travel

The Stormy Peak Road (#023) from the Forest Boundary to 5 Corners

Alternate route to downriver when the pilot cars are shut down from the Panther Creek/Salmon River Road junction:

From the South – Morgan Creek Road to Panther Creek Road to Salmon River Road and then west down river.

From the North – Williams Creek Road to Panther Creek Road to Salmon River Road and then west down river.

Expect heavy mine traffic on these routes.

Risk to responders and public safety are the top priorities for the Moose Fire. Fire managers appreciate your cooperation. If you are recreating near an ongoing wildfire suppression operation, please keep your distance – do not congregate in the area and allow the firefighters to do their job safely and efficiently.

Forest officials are asking the public to be extremely careful when recreating on the Forest and to remember that it’s your job and responsibility to properly maintain and extinguish all campfires. Due to current weather and fuel conditions it’s especially imperative for the public to be judicious with campfires.

Nationally, there are 17 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 108 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.

