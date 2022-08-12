SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning near North Fork has burned 75,481 acres and remains 21% contained.

Firefighters are working 16-hour days, aggressively taking advantage of recent precipitation and Favorable weather, making gains on objectives for containment and contingencies. Although the eastern side of the fire received more rainfall than the western side, generally favorable conditions aided firefighters across the fire. Similar weather is expected today with southwest winds and scattered rain and thunderstorms. With the increased humidity, fire behavior is generally expected to be moderate for the next few days.

Crews are scouting for potential to construct direct line in the horseshoe area on the east side of the fire. Work continues on the Panther Creek contingency line. Fuel work is completed on Forest Road 300 west of Leesburg, but chipping still needs to be done. Work on Forest Road 035 is nearing completion, while efforts on the Diamond Line and Jackass Ridge area continue. Chipping work is also underway in the Wallace Lake area. Structure protection is on-going with crews assessing structures and surrounding vegetation and working with property owners to reduce wildfire threats.On the north side of the fire, crews continue to monitor and patrol the perimeter. Teams are already out evaluating and initiating resource repair needs in the area.

EVACUATIONS

Effective 8:00 a.m. Friday, the Lemhi County Sheriff is reducing the evacuation notice to READY status for Zones 2 and 7, from Tower Creek to North Fork and west to Caddiagan Ranch. Residents from Squaw Creek to Pine Creek on Salmon Road remain in “SET” status. All other zones are in “READY” status. The latest updates can be found HERE.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

The Salmon-Challis National Forest has issued a closure order for the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-506. Lands north of Salmon River Road are open, and the Salmon River Road is open to two-way traffic from North Fork to Spring Creek. Details and a closure map can be found at https://bit.ly/3BotHEf. Morgan Bar Campground is temporarily closed to public use; see on.doi.gov/3bCSeLx. For your safety, please stay out of the fire area north of the Salmon River, as well as other burned areas. Loose rocks, hazard trees, and lingering hot spots can all be extremely dangerous. Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas. There is a temporary flight restriction over the fire area; see https://tfr.faa.gov. Thank you for respecting the TFR. If you fly, we can’t. Don’t be the reason that a firefighting air operation must divert from the mission.

