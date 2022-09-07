SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 4:55 p.m. Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner has announced a change in the evacuation status for zones 11, 12, and 13.

These zones are being moved into the “READY” status and are located due west of Salmon, a map is attached.

An explanation of the Counties “Ready, Set Go” program is available HERE.

ORIGINAL: The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 107,523 acres and is 44% contained.

A virtual public meeting has been set for Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m. You can view the Teams Meeting Link here.

The spot fire that established in Jefferson Creek on Monday pushed over a mile on Tuesday, reaching the Beartrack Mine. At approximately 3:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the power line feeding Panther Creek, Leesburg, and the Beartrack, Blackbird, and Idaho Cobalt Mines was deenergized, and fire officials recommended the Beartrack Mine and Leesburg be evacuated due to extreme fire behavior.

Three Hot Shot crews and several helicopters worked on yesterday’s new spot fires over the 300 Road near Rapps Creek until it became too unsafe and ground crews disengaged, retreating to safety zones. After determining the best locations to reengage the fire, firefighters employed direct and indirect tactics along the 300 Road, adjacent to the Beartrack Mine, and in the Leesburg area. Communication and coordination between resources has been seamless in keeping firefighters safe and strategically engaging the fire. Resources from other areas of the fire relocated to assist in firefighting efforts. The Contingency Group completed masticating fuels for one mile along the 098 Road south of Wade Fraser. A hose lay is in place along 061 Road for point protection near structures and other values at risk. As fuels continue to break records for lowest moisture contents ever, the fire’s rate of spread is approximately ½ mile per hour with spotting up to one mile.

The area between Arnett Creek and Allen Creek continues to be the most active portion of the fire. Today, hand crews are planning direct attack along the 300 Road at Rapps Creek up to Leesburg and along Moose Creek Road. The Contingency Group is assessing opportunities on the 065 Road off Ridge Road for constructing a fuel break and future fire engagement. Point protection in the form of hose lays and sprinklers is in place at Leesburg for historical values at risk.

EVACUATIONS

The Beartrack Mine was evacuated on September 6th. All zones are in “READY” status, as determined by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office. Details at: https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order issued on August 17 remains in effect for certain roads, trails, and a defined geographic area around the fire. Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-507. This closure applies to hunting access, firewood cutting and gathering, fishing, hiking, camping, and other recreational activities. Firewood permits and additional details are available at Salmon-Challis NF offices.

Air Quality

An incoming trough will flatten the ridge of high pressure today, producing gusty westerly winds. Expect mostly sunny, hazy skies in the AM with increasing cloud cover and winds in the afternoon. The day starts off in the Moderate through USG range across the forecast area, with conditions improving from USG back into the Moderate range by mid-afternoon in Carmen, Salmon, and the Lemhi Valley.

Fire Restrictions

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas. Stage 1 restrictions limit outdoor fires to only propane cook stoves, or fully enclosed metal wood stoves, or wood fires in established fire rings in specific developed recreation sites, or in specific metal fire pans in areas near the Salmon River.

The post Moose Fire evacuation status change appeared first on Local News 8.