SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 78,729 acres and is 34% contained.

Effective at 8:00 a.m. Monday, Zone 5 and Zone 6 (Twin Creek south to Hughes Creek on both sides of Hwy 93) have been removed from READY (Green) status and are no longer under any evacuation status. Due to continuing fire activity on the fire’s western flank, Zone 14 has been added to READY (Green) status, and includes the area from Salmon River Road south along Panther Creek Rd just past Trail Creek Rd.

The hot, dry weather that settled into the area Sunday is forecasted to continue through the middle of the week. Winds are expected to remain light. The areas around Pine Creek and Beaver Creek are currently the most active, with the fire that crested the ridge over the Salmon Breaks now backing down the steep slope towards the river. Moderate smoke kicked up in the cottonwoods along Highway 93 near Bobcat Gulch around midday yesterday. Firefighters monitored the fire throughout the night, ensuring it remained within the fire perimeter.

On Monday, rafts will shuttle fire-fighters and equipment across the river to work the fire. Good progress is being made on containment and contingency lines across the fire area, with the majority of planned lines being complete or nearing completion. The Pretty Fire started two days ago near the intersection of Panther Creek Rd and Salmon River Rd was contained yesterday and has not grown in the past 24 hours. Moose Fire ground and aviation resources assisted with initial attack on a new lightning-caused fire, Petes Fire, yesterday near Moyer that is currently estimated at about 5 acres in size.

At 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 16, the Northern Rockies Type 1 Incident Management Team 2 will assume command of the Moose Fire.

EVACUATIONS

Zone 14 (Salmon River Rd south along Panther Creek Rd to Trail Creek Rd) is now in “Ready” status. Zones 5 and 6 are no longer in an Evacuation Status. Residents in Zone 8 (Squaw Creek to Pine Creek bridge) and Zone 1 (Fairgrounds to Tower Creek west of Highway 93) remain in “SET” status. All other zones are in “READY” status. The latest updates can be found at https://www.lemhicountyidaho.org/site-home/urgent-alerts/latest-updates-moose-creek-fire.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order remains in effect for the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-506. Lands north of Salmon River Road are open, and the Salmon River Road is open to two-way traffic from North Fork to Spring Creek. Details and a closure map can be found at https://bit.ly/3BotHEf. Morgan Bar Campground is temporarily closed to public use; see on.doi.gov/3bCSeLx.

For your safety, please stay out of the fire area north of the Salmon River, as well as other burned areas. Loose rocks, hazard trees, and lingering hot spots can all be extremely dangerous.

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas.

There is a temporary flight restriction over the fire area; see https://tfr.faa.gov. Thank you for respecting the TFR. If you fly, we can’t. Don’t be the reason that a firefighting air operation must divert from the mission.

