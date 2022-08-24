SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 96,445 acres and is 38% contained.

Tuesday afternoon, the Trinity Hotshots and the Bonneville Hotshots combined efforts in a very successful strategic firing operation at the confluence of the Salmon River and Panther Creek on the northwestern side of the fire. An Unmanned Aviation System (UAS) assisted with aerial ignition on the ridgeline. As the fire burned down the ridge the hotshot crews met it as it approached the Salmon River Road and Panther Creek Road. Night crews continued to monitor and work this area throughout the evening. This work will continue Wednesday.

The closed portion of the Salmon River Road from Spring Creek to Panther Creek will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. In order to make it through the road, travelers are advised to leave North Fork by no later than 12:30 p.m. Panther Creek Road will continue to be open with possible sort-term delays as crews work in this area.

Across the southern end of the fire, crews are working to construct a primary control line from Leesburg to Jureano Mountain Lookout. Work will continue to establish a contingency line in the Moccasin

Road area of the fire. In the Diamond Line area of the fire crews are planning to start pulling hose coinciding with the Lemhi County Sheriffs Departments decision to lower the evacuation status in Zone 1 from “SET”to “READY” this morning.

EVACUATIONS

Zone 1 has been decreased to “READY” status Wednesday morning. Zone 15 has been added to “READY” status. Residents in Zone 8, 9a and 14 remain in “SET” status. Click here for the latest updates.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis NationalForest closure order remains in effect for the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-507.

Air Quality

The Lemhi Valley will have a mix of Good and Moderate air quality this morning. With slight chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon smoke may be transported from the fire into the Lemhi Valley. In Salmon, similar to yesterday, we may see periods of increased smoke and ‘Moderate/USG’ air quality in the afternoon and evening.

Fire Restrictions

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas.

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR)

There is a flight restriction over the fire area and drones are also prohibited. Thank you for respecting the TFR. If you fly, we can’t fly. https://tfr.faa.gov/

The post Moose Fire evacuation status lowered appeared first on Local News 8.