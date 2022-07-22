SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to increased fire activity of the Moose Fire, the Lemhi County Sheriff has announced all residents from (Zone 2) Tower Creek to North Fork are in GO status, which means immediate evacuation is necessary.

All residents from (Zone 3 and 4) North Fork to Hughes Creek are now in SET status, meaning they should prepare for the possibility of evacuation.

Salmon River Road is currently closed, so the pilot car is no longer running.

You can view more HERE and HERE.

The post Moose Fire evacuations in place appeared first on Local News 8.