LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 7/19/2022 8:43 a.m. Lemhi County Sheriff Penner says evacuation status will remain the same due to another expected wind event Tuesday.

Once evacuation status is lifted, officials will notify you using lemhicountyidaho.org.

ORIGINAL: The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has implemented the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐22‐502.

Description of Closed Area, Roads, and Trails (#04-13-22-502):

Described Area: All NFS lands on the North Fork and Salmon-Cobalt Ranger Districts of the Salmon-Challis National Forest in the area bounded at the junction of the Salmon-Challis National Forest boundary and National Forest System Road (NFSR) #023 Stormy Peak Road, then following NFSR #023 Stormy Peak Road to NFSR #020 Ridge Road, then following NFSR #020 Ridge Road to NFSR #272 Sharkey Creek Road, then following NFSR #272 Sharkey Creek Road to NFSR #242 Leesberg Road, the following NFSR #242 Leesberg Road to NFSR #076 Moccasin/Napias Creek Road, then following NFSR #076 Moccasin/Napias Creek Road to NFSR #055 Morgan/Panther Creek Road, then following NFSR #055 Morgan/Panther Creek Road to NFSR #030 Salmon River Road, then following NFSR #030 Salmon River Road to National Forest System Trail (NFST) #6152 Owl Creek Trail, then following NFST #6152 Owl Creek Trail to NFSR #123 Colson Creek-State Line Road, then following NFSR #123 Colson Creek-State Line Road to NFSR #038 Spring Creek Road, then following NFSR #038 Spring Creek Road to NFSR #310 Bluenose Lookout Road, then following NFSR #310 Bluenose Lookout Road to the Salmon-Challis National Forest Boundary, then following the Salmon-Challis National Forest Boundary to its junction with U.S. Highway 93, then following U.S. Highway 93 south to the point of origin at the junction of the Salmon-Challis National Forest boundary and NFSR #023 Stormy Peak Road.

Described Roads and Trails: All NFS roads (NFSR) and trails (NFST) within the Closed Area.

Note: The following National Forest System Roads (NFSR) and Trails (NFST) are open:

NFSR #055 Morgan/Panther Creek Road.

NFSR #076 Moccasin/Napias Creek Road.

NFSR #156 Twin Creek Road.

NFSR #020 Ridge Road south of its junction with NFSR #391 Wallace Lake Road is open. NFSR #020 Ridge Road north of its junction with NFSR #391 Wallace Lake Road is closed.

NFST #6152 Owl Creek Trail.

The purpose of this order is to protect public health and safety from the effects of the Moose Fire.

This order will be in effect when signed and shall remain in effect until rescinded.

The Moose Fire that started on Sunday approximately 21 miles north of Salmon has burned 3,600 acres.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, and officials estimate containment on August 30.

