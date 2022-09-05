SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Moose Fire backed downslope in numerous areas Sunday, consuming another 1,410 acres.

The fire was again most active in Arnett, Rapps and Beaver drainages on the south edge. A spot fire near the headwaters of Jefferson Creek gained several acres in the afternoon as the inversion lifted. The fire has reached the fireline on the 300 Road two miles west of Leesburg and the Beartrack Mine.

Firefighters mopped up near the fire line between Dump Creek and DalyCreek, using the unmanned aerial system to detect areas of heat. Crews also secured values at risk along Moose Creek Road. Chipping and mastication of fuels continued in the Allen Cabin area. Heavy equipment has completed line along the 300 Road west to Trail Creek and southwest toward Jureano Mountain, while graders and water tenders continue to improve and maintain the road system being used throughout the fire area.

Today, crews will hold and improve the 300 Road, and keep an eye on fire growth near Bridge Creek, Arnett Creek and Rapps Creek, as well as patrolling Napoleon Hills for lingering hot spots. The Salmon River Road (FS-030) is still being patrolled daily for rockfall.

A log landing was established in the Diamond area and pilot cars are assisting in getting log trucks up and down the Stormy Peak Road, coordinating with fire traffic associated with the Eastside Spike Camp.

EVACUATIONS

All zones are in “READY” status, as determined by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office. Details

at: https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order issued on August 17 remains in effect for certain roads, trails, and a defined geographic area around the fire. Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-507 . This closure applies to hunting access, firewood cutting and gathering, fishing, hiking, camping, and other recreation all activities. Firewood permits and additional details are available at Salmon-Challis NF offices.

Air Quality

A persistent ridge of high pressure is a dominant factor in reducing smoke dispersion. We’ll start the day in the Moderate to Unhealthy range across the region. Up-valley smoke movement through Carmen, Salmon, and the Lemhi Valley will occur in the afternoon. activity increases. These locations will see

period of Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG).

Fire Restrictions

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas. Stage 1 restrictions limit outdoor fires to only propane cook stoves, or fully-enclosed metal wood stoves, or wood fires in established fire rings in specific developed recreation sites, or in specific metal fire pans in areas near the Salmon River.

The post Moose Fire grows another 1,410 acres Sunday appeared first on Local News 8.