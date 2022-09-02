SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 101,269 acres and is 44% contained.

Fire activity increased in the Arnett Creek area Thursday, filling in unburned gaps near the fire perimeter, and putting up a substantial smoke plume. Aviation resources supported ground crews to subdue this fire activity and keep it limited to the Arnett area. A new start was detected and controlled with initial attack resources supported by a heavy helicopter several miles north of the Salmon River Road, and was extinguished at four acres.

Contingency lines are being built along FSR 241 and FSR 098 and hand crews are working along the FSR 061 road. A fuels management group is moving logs and slash out of the power line corridor between Leesburg and FSR 020. Chipping operations continue around the fire with a concentration on the southern side. While Highway 93, Salmon River Road (NF-030), and Panther Creek Road are currently open, travelers may see short traffic delays due to possible rock falls and fire equipment on the road.

EVACUATIONS

All zones are in “READY” status, as determined by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office. Details at: https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order issued on August 17 remains in effect for certain roads, trails, and a defined geographic area around the fire. Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order 04-13-22-507. This closure applies to hunting access, firewood cutting and gathering, fishing, hiking, camping, and other recreational activities. Firewood permits and additional details are

available at Salmon-Challis NF offices.

Air Quality

Smoke from the Moose Fire and other fires in the region blanketed the majority of Idaho with smoke overnight. We’ll start the day in the Moderate to Unhealthy range for most of the forecast area.

Fire Restrictions

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and LemhiCounties, excluding wilderness areas. Stage 1 restrictions limit outdoor fires to only propane cook stoves, or fully-enclosed metal wood stoves, or wood fires in established fire rings in specific developed recreation sites, or in specific metal fire pans in areas near the Salmon River

The post Moose Fire grows to 101,269 acres appeared first on Local News 8.