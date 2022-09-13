SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 127,500 acres and is 37% contained.

The next community meeting is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 6:00 p.m. at the Idaho Fish and Game, Salmon Regional Office – 99 Highway 93 North Salmon, ID.

A welcome change in the weather arrived Tuesday, and the forecast calls for cooler and more humid conditions to continue through the rest of the week. Clouds and rain showers are likely Tuesday with up to a quarter of an inch of rainfall possible across the fire area and perhaps more in areas where potential afternoon thunderstorms develop. Gusty, erratic winds associated with thunderstorms are possible with these. Incident helicopters were again grounded for most of the day yesterday because smoke and haze limited visibility and caused unsafe flying conditions, but today’s rainy weather should push out the smoke.

Despite critically dry fuel conditions, firefighters on the line Monday observed mostly low intensity ground fire with occasional tree torching. With the cloud cover and increasing humidity, very little fire growth is anticipated in the next few days. However, fire activity could quickly increase with erratic winds associated with scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Engine crews continue to provide day and night structure protection for properties west of the town of Salmon and the historic Leesburg area. Crews are also setting up extensive sprinkler systems with hose-lays, portable tanks, and pumps along the Ridge Road south of the Diamond Line. Hand crews are using chainsaws to clear brush and remove fuel from either side of the Williams Creek Road, preparing it for use as an indirect containment line if needed.

EVACUATIONS

Zones 1 and 11, the Beartrack Mine and Leesburg area remain evacuated and in “GO” status using the CodeRED system. Zones 12, and 13 are in “SET” status, as determined by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office. With the potential change in weather conditions, the Incident Management Team will be working closely with the Sheriff’s Office to consider changing the evacuation status over the next day or two. Additional details are at: https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order was updated on September 9. The closure includes the area north of Williams Creek Road (FR-021) and the Deep Creek Road (FR-101), and certain roads, trails, and a defined geographic area around the fire. Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-509. This closure applies to hunting access, firewood cutting and gathering, fishing, hiking, camping, and other recreational activities

Public Lands north of the town of Salmon, south of Wallace Creek, and west of the Salmon River administered by the Salmon Field Office, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are temporarily Closed.

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas.

For more information about area hunting units, please visit the Idaho Fish and Game fire map: https://fishandgame.idaho.gov/ifwis/maps/realtime/fire/ or the Idaho Fish and Game Salmon Region Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/IDFG.salmon.

