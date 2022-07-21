SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Moose Fire burning five miles southwest of North Fork has burned 20,648 acres and is 0% contained. The cause is still undetermined.

There are no current evacuations because of the Moose Fire. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found HERE. The fire remains very activity and all residents in proximity of the fire should follow the Ready!Set!Go! guidance.

The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has implemented the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐22‐502. Details and a map for this closure can be found at HERE.

The Moose Fire started on Sunday and was very active Wednesday, with uphill runs, short crown runs, and short-range spotting and similar behavior is expected today. The potential remains for the fire to reach the Highway 93 corridor ,and private landowners and forest users need to remain aware of this potential fire activity. Additionally, the fire continues to grow to the west along the south side Salmon River, beyond East Boulder Creek. The terrain and topography in this area along the Salmon River is very steep and rugged and fire growth is fueled by terrain driven winds and large burning debris roll-out.

The fire remains active on both sides of the Salmon River Road (NFSR #030) between Highway 93 at North Fork and Indianola Guard Station. This is affecting access to the Middle Fork of the Salmon River take-out (Cache Bar Boat Ramp) and Main Salmon River launch site (Corn Creek Boat Ramp) to Highway 93. A pilot car is currently escorting vehicles through this area on the Salmon River Road; access through the corridor via escort generally begins at 6:30 AM and continues through the afternoon or until fire conditions prevent travel through the area. For current River Access updates, call 208-756-5587. Questions on river launches can be answered by emailing middlefork@fs.fed.us.

On Wednesday, firefighters made good progress north of the Salmon River. Burn out operations were completed near Ulysses Mountain and crews secured and improved the line through evening operations. Further east near Whiskey Springs and Deadwater Gulch, crews mopped-up and secured fireline from previous days burn out operations. Along the Salmon River Road and the Highway 93 corridor structure and infrastructure protection improvements continued in anticipation that the fire could move further east and impact these areas. Helicopters were used to support ground firefighting resources with water bucket drops and will be used again today as weather and smoke conditions permit. Aviation resources are also being used to search for any additional spot fires east of the fire’s perimeter and along Highway 93 with anticipated increase in fire activity this afternoon.

