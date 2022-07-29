SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Moose Fire burning west of North Fork has burned 43,226 acres and is 15% contained.

The cause is still undetermined.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect today for potential thunderstorms and dry lightning arriving as early as 2:00 p.m., increasing chances of erratic fire behavior. Wind gusts may reach 40 mph.

Containment has increased on the northwest side of the fire from the Ulysses Mountain area southwest to Indianola. Storm cells passing to the south created some convection and somewhat higher wind speeds on the fire yesterday afternoon. The Pine Creek area saw extreme fire behavior, including crown runs and long-range spotting. In contrast, the east side of the fire had more moderate fire activity, and efforts to keep the fire west of Highway 93 have so far been successful. Water drops from helicopters helped keep a large spot fire north of Five Corners in check.

Today’s forecast shows a chance of afternoon dry thunderstorms accompanied by increased winds. This may bring atmospheric instability, causing elevated fire activity and spread rates. Firefighters will continue to mop up and secure containment line on the north, continue to enhance and extend fire lines to the south and southeast, and conduct structure protection efforts ahead of advancing fire fronts. Firing operations will be used where feasible to secure the periphery of the fire. Night operation crews will monitor residential areas both east and west of the fire and possibly conduct additional burn operations if necessary. Clearing of the Diamond fire line (the Diamond Creek drainage) is finished; installation of hoses will be completed today to provide a water source along that line.

Please be aware that there is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the fire area. Recreational drones are not allowed in the TFR. Drone operations pose a significant risk to aerial operations and firefighters. If you fly, we can’t.

Today, the Pilot Car System on Salmon River Road is scheduled to run as normal, but with potential for temporary delays. The pilot car system is for residents, river permit holders and river shuttles. The road is closed to all other traffic. Alternative route: Williams Creek Rd (021) to Deep Creek Rd (101), then north on Panther Creek Rd (055). Stay on the most traveled roadway. This route is long and unpaved, and drivers should be prepared for heavy mining and recreation traffic, including semi-trucks and vehicles with trailers.

EVACUATIONS: The Lemhi County Sheriff has placed Zone 2 (both sides of Highway 93 from Tower Creek to North Fork) in “GO” evacuation status. Zones 7 & 8 (Squaw Creek to Pine Creek on the Salmon River Rd) and Zone 1 (Tower Creek to Carmen, west of Salmon River) are at “SET” status. All other zones are in “Ready” status. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found at https://www.lemhicountyidaho.org/sitehome/urgent-alerts/latest-updates-moose-creek-fire. The fire remains very active and all residents in proximity of the fire should follow the Ready!Set!Go! guidance.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS: The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has implemented the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04‐13‐22‐505. Details and a closure map can be found at https://bit.ly/3BotHEf . Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect in East Central Idaho on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness area.

