SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning near North Fork has burned 68,771 acres and is 16% contained.

You can join a Virtual Community Meeting live on the Salmon‐Challis Facebook Page Tuesday, August 9 at 6:00 pm MST.

On Sunday, light winds and moderated temperatures occurred throughout the fire area. After light rains on Saturday, a drying trend in the region started. Firefighters took advantage of the moderate conditions to strengthen containment lines and improve structure protection. They were able to access different areas of the forest to start building a direct handline on the Jackass Ridge before hot and dry conditions return to the fire area.

A warm and dry weather pattern has moved back into the area, and light winds from the Northwest with gusts up to 22 mph are predicted. Increased fire behavior is expected to resume. Firefighters will strengthen current containment lines, control lines, and connect handlines that were started yesterday to limit fire spread. Incident managers remain focused on protecting private property, the Salmon Municipal Watershed, the powerline, and other infrastructure.

Over the next few days, remnants of monsoonal moisture will provide cloud cover and possible thunderstorms over the fire. Wednesday afternoon and evening, up to 0.10” of rain is possible over the fire area. Fire edges from Pine creek to North Fork will be patrolled by firefighters to ensure continued containment. Crews will patrol along HWY 93 and use air resources, as needed, to contain the fire’s progress along HWY 93. Fuel reduction will continue along the Panther Creek drainage, aided by chippers. Contingency lines will continue to be constructed north of Salmon to the fairgrounds, and within the Powerline right of way to Leesburg. Structures in the area are still being assessed and prepped for structure protection efforts. Heavy Equipment is nearing completion of the fuel break next to the Powerline in the Leesburg area.

EVACUATIONS AND SHELTER

There have been no changes to evacuation status around the fire. Residents from Tower Creek to North Fork remain in a “SET” status. Residents from Squaw Creek to Pine Creek on Salmon Road are also in “SET” status. All other zones are in “Ready” status. The latest updates can be found HERE.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has issued a closure order for the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04‐13‐22‐506. Lands north of Salmon River Road are open, and the Salmon River Road is open to two‐way traffic from North Fork to Spring Creek. Details and a closure map can be found at https://bit.ly/3BotHEf. The portion of Salmon River Road from Spring Creek west to Panther Creek is closed but continues to be managed by a pilot car system for residents, river permit holders, and river shuttles. The main Salmon River is now open to rafters from North Fork to the fire’s west side. PLEASE STAY OUT OF THE FIRE AREA NORTH OF THE SALMON RIVER FOR YOUR SAFETY. Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon‐Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas. There is a temporary flight restriction over the fire area; see https://tfr.faa.gov.

