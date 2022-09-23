SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 130,109 acres and is 51% contained.

On Thursday evening, command of the Moose Fire transferred from Great Basin Incident Management Team 1 to Great Basin Incident Management Team 5. Friday’s plan is to continue the good work established by Great Basin Team 1. Precipitation over the fire area occurred again Thursday into the evening. Friday, the weather will begin to shift to a warmer, somewhat drier pattern. Moisture from the past couple days will keep fire behavior minimal with limited smoldering and creeping expected.

Due to the inaccessible, steep terrain of the watershed corridor and potential hazards, a 10 to 12-person Wildland Fire Module has been brought in. Their priority is to limit fire spread in the corridor. In addition to firefighting, this module has additional skillsets including surveying, evaluating fire effects, and tactically engaging when needed.

Heavy equipment continues to work along the powerline road. Hazardous trees were felled along this road to prevent damaging the powerline. The resulting logs are being removed and sorted. Some will eventually be available for firewood.

Firefighters and heavy equipment operators are working closely with resource advisors (READS) to implement suppression repair operations with the objective of returning damaged areas to a stable condition that reflect pre-fire conditions.

EVACUATIONS

Zones 11, 12, and 13 have been moved back to “READY” status. Zone 1 will remain in “SET” status for now. Beartrack Mine, and Leesburg remain in “READY” status. Zones 3, 4, 7, 8 and 10 have been rescinded and are no longer in evacuation status. The Incident Management Team will continue to work closely with the Sheriff’s Office to consider changes to the evacuation status. Additional details are at: https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order was updated on September 19. It reduces the closure area lands north of Williams Creek and Deep Creek Roads, east of Panther Creek Road, and south of

North Fork Ranger District/Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District. The closure includes national forest service lands pertaining to certain roads, trails, and a defined geographic area around the fire. See Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-512 for complete description. This closure applies to hunting access, firewood cutting and gathering, fishing, hiking, camping, and other recreational activities.

Public Lands north of the town of Salmon, south of Wallace Creek, and west of the Salmon River administered by the Salmon Field Office, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are temporarily Closed.

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas.

For more information about area hunting units, please visit the Idaho Fish and Game fire map: https://fishandgame.idaho.gov/ifwis/maps/realtime/fire/ or the Idaho Fish and Game Salmon Region Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/IDFG.salmon.

