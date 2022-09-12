SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 125,925 acres and is 37% contained.

There will be an in-person community meeting Monday at 6:00 p.m. outside at the Sacajawea Center Amphitheater, 2700 Main Street in Salmon. The meeting will also be broadcasted on Facebook Live here.

Calm conditions and a lingering temperature inversion will allow the smokey conditions to persist in the Salmon area again for much of Monday. Thankfully, a change in the weather is expected beginning Monday afternoon, bringing clouds, increasing humidity, possible erratic wind, and a decent chance of rain heading into the week. Our helicopters were again grounded for much of the day Sunday because smoke and haze limited visibility and caused unsafe flying conditions. Pilots and firefighters expect similar smokey weather again today, and most of the helicopters may have to be kept on the ground again, at least until conditions clear.

Fuel conditions in the region are critically dry, overnight humidity levels did not drop much at all, and the fire remains active, especially in timbered terrain. With partial clearing, firefighters on the line observed single and group tree torching. Little fire growth is expected, with calm conditions in the morning and continued shading from the smoke over the fire. However, fire activity could pick up significantly when the smoke lifts, and any increase in windspeed or shift in direction could also cause an increase in fire behavior.

Firefighters continue to confront and look for opportunities to safely suppress the fire and limit its eastward growth particularly in the Savage Creek Drainage and around structures in Diamond Creek. Hand and engine crews will continue to reinforce containment lines on the fire edge east of the historic Leesburg area and in the Napias Creek and Sawpit Creek drainages.

A dozen engines patrolled across the fire area on the night shift, monitoring the fire edge, around structures, and searching for and extinguishing spot fires. Engine crews today continued to provide structure protection for properties west of the town of Salmon. Other crews are setting up extensive hose systems, portable tanks, and pumps along the ridge road south of the old Diamond Line, while heavy equipment crews work to remove the many log decks in the area.

EVACUATIONS

Zones 1 and 11, the Beartrack Mine and Leesburg area remain evacuated and in “GO” status using the CodeRED system. Zones 12, and 13 are in “SET” status, as determined by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office. Additional details are at: https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order was updated on September 9. The closure includes the area north of Williams Creek Road (FR-021) and the Deep Creek Road (FR-101), and certain roads, trails, and a defined geographic area around the fire. Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-509. This closure applies to hunting access, firewood cutting and gathering, fishing, hiking, camping, and other recreational activities

Public Lands north of the town of Salmon, south of Wallace Creek, and west of the Salmon River administered by the Salmon Field Office, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are temporarily Closed.

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas.

The post Moose Fire in-person meeting set Monday appeared first on Local News 8.