SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Moose Fire burning five miles southwest of North Fork has burned 23,620 acres and is 0% contained. The cause is still undetermined.

There are no current evacuations because of the Moose Fire. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found HERE. The fire remains very activity and all residents in proximity of the fire should follow the Ready!Set!Go! guidance.

The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has implemented the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐22‐502. Details and a map for this closure can be found at HERE.

The forest service is aware of an aircraft accident that occurred on the Moose Fire, on the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The accident is currently being investigated in coordination with Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, firefighters continued to widen control lines around the north end of the fire. Along the Salmon River Road, firefighters protected buildings and infrastructure. South of the river, helicopter water drops kept the fire around the top of Napoleon Ridge. Along Highway 93, firefighters inventoried buildings and infrastructure and planned defense tactics for specific locations.

On Friday, firefighters will continue holding and improving line around the north end of the fire. Structure protection will continue along Salmon River Road and Highway 93. With high wind, hot temperatures and low humidity in the forecast today, the potential remains for the fire to reach Highway 93. Private landowners and forest users need to remain aware of this potential fire activity.

A pilot car is escorting traffic along the Salmon River Road (NSFR #030) between Highway 93 at North Fork and the Boy Scout Camp, 1.5 miles west of Indianola Guard Station. There is also a suggested alternative route: Williams Creek Road (021) to Deep Creek (101) and north at Panther Creek (055.) Stay on the most improved roadway. This route is long, and drivers should be prepared for heavy mining and recreation traffic, including semi-trucks and vehicles with trailers.

