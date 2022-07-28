SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Moose Fire burning west of North Fork has burned 40,388 acres and is 15% contained.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect Thursday for thunderstorms and high winds from noon to 10:00 p.m. that may increase chance of erratic fire behavior with wind gust of up to 35 mph. Additional containment of the fire has increased on the north and northeast sides of the fire from North Fork down to the Wagon Hammer area, however; due to the growth of the fire it remains at 15% contained.

On Wednesday, hot and dry conditions persisted. Smoke began to clear over much of the fire area but remained in the Salmon/Lenhi Valley. Fire activity continued on the south and east sides of the fire where receptive fuels contributed to fire spread. In the Bobcat Gulch and Napoleon Gulch areas, firefighters used Unmanned Aerial Systems (drones) to bring fire down to the river’s edge in a controlled manner in order to protect structures and private property.

Firefighting crews continued work on structure protection, fuel line breaks, and holding and securing established fire lines with a focus in Diamond Gulch downhill to private property. On the west side of the fire, fire reached the Spring Creek area – structure protection is on-going through the Pine Creek Ranch.

Be aware there is a Temporary Fire Restriction (TFR) over the fire area. Recreational drones not allowed in the TFR. Drone operations pose a significant risk to aerial operations and firefighters. If you fly, officials can’t.

On Thursday, the Pilot Car System is scheduled to run as normal with the potential for temporary delays. The pilot car system is for residents, permit holders and river shuttles. The river road is closed to all other traffic. Alternative route: Williams Creek Road (021) to Deep Creek (101) and north at Panther Creek (055.) Stay on the most traveled roadway. This route is long and unpaved, and drivers should be prepared for heavy mining and recreation traffic, including semi-trucks and vehicles with trailers.

EVACUATIONS

The Lemhi County Sheriff has placed Zone 2 (residents on both sides of Highway 93 from Tower Creek to North Fork) in a “GO” evacuation status. All other zones are in the “Ready” evacation status. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found HERE. The fire remains very active and all residents in proximity of the fire should follow the Ready!Set!Go! guidance.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has implemented the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐22‐505. Details and a map for this closure can be found HERE. Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect in East Central Idaho on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness area.

