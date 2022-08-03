SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning near North Fork has burned 62,410 acres and is 20% contained.

The Moose Fire began on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River. The fire is determined to be human caused and remains under investigation.

Great Basin Team 1 assumed command of the Moose Fire Wednesday morning, replacing the outgoing Great Basin Team 2. Incident Commander, Evans Kuo, emphasized continuing and building upon the operational strategies planned by the outgoing team. Firefighters are still focusing work on the Diamond Line and Ridge Road, where a multi-day strategic firing operation is underway to protect the Highway 93 corridor and Salmon Municipal Watershed. However, Tuesday localized winds aligned with the Salmon River Canyon, igniting spot fires on the east side of Highway 93, causing a temporary closure of the highway. The fires were quickly contained and the highway re-opened. Firefighters also quickly responded to spot fires south of the Diamond Line and are working to secure those areas.

Structure assessments and protection continue in Panther Creek, Pine Creek, Shoup, and Leesburg areas, and along Highway 93. The fire continues to move to the southeast in the vicinity of Stormy Peak Road and Pine Creek Ridge. Further south, firefighters are working to strengthen fuel breaks along the Ridge Road and Williams Creek Road. Warm, dry weather continues to produce conditions for rapid fire growth. Temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 80s and low 90s though next Monday. Thunderstorms and scattered showers could develop Thursday and Friday, with potential for gusty, erratic winds, and lightning. The fire could also again quickly move through drainages as localized winds align with topography.

The Pilot Car System on Salmon River Road continues to operate with two-way traffic between North Fork and Panther Creek, with a pilot car on both ends. Be prepared for potential temporary delays through the fire area. The pilot car system is for residents, river permit holders and river shuttles. The road is closed to all other traffic. Alternative route: Williams Creek Rd (021) to Deep Creek Rd (101), then north on Panther Creek Rd (055). Stay on the most traveled roadway. This route is long and unpaved, and drivers should be prepared for heavy mining and recreation traffic, including semi-trucks and vehicles with trailers. Please exercise caution when driving near fire activity. Dust, smoke, and increased traffic volumes all pose hazards. Slow down, use headlights and be alert.

EVACUATIONS and SHELTER

The Lemhi County Sheriff has placed Zone 2 (both sides of Highway 93 from Tower Creek to North Fork) in “SET” evacuation status. Zones 7 & 8 (Squaw Creek to Pine Creek on the Salmon River Rd) and Zone 1 (Tower Creek to Carmen, west of Salmon River) are at “SET” status. All other zones are in “Ready” status. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found HERE. The fire remains very active and all residents in proximity of the fire should follow the Ready!Set!Go! guidance. A shelter is available at the Salmon Valley Baptist Church (1230 Cemetery Street; Phone: 208-756-3324) and can assist with placement of pets.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has implemented the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04‐13‐22‐505. Details and a closure map can be found at https://bit.ly/3BotHEf. Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect in East Central Idaho on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas. A temporary flight restriction is in place in the fire area; see https://tfr.faa.gov.

