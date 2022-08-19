8SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 89,344 acres and is 34% contained.

The western edge of the fire continues to be the most active. Dependent upon fire activity, there is a potential for road closure changes on the Panther Creek Road and the closed portion of the Salmon River Road. The fire is within ¼ mile of the Panther Creek Road, and it is expected to burn down to the edge of the road. Firefighters have been reducing fuels along the road in anticipation of this event and will continue with this work today.

When the fire reaches Panther Creek Road, there is a potential for short duration closures to allow firefighters room to safely work the fire including anticipated debris falling on the road. It is also expected, as conditions allow, that the closed portion of the Salmon River Road will have short duration openings Saturday morning. As the fire progresses Friday, the situation will be analyzed and coordinated. Updated information will be disseminated as soon as it is available. For current road status please call the Fire Information Line at 208-742-6690.

In the Diamond Creek area, firefighters continued to patrol the line for heat. In the Napoleon area, firefighters mopped up hot spots picked up by thermal imaging. They continue to work on direct and indirect lines utilizing masticators and line crews. Firefighters continue to strengthen the 300 Road line to keep the fire from moving east. The fire was active in the Arnette Creek area. Aerial resources are available for operations today. Nighttime firefighting resources continue to work in the Panther Creek, Beaver Creek, Napoleon and 300 Road areas.

EVACUATIONS

Zone 15 has been added to “READY” status. Residents in Zone 1 and Zone 8 remain in “SET” status. All other zones are in “READY” status. Click here for the latest updates.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis NationalForest closure order remains in effect for the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-507

Fire Restrictions

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas.

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR)

There is a flight restriction over the fire area and drones are also prohibited. Thank you for respecting the TFR. If you fly, we can’t fly. https://tfr.faa.gov/

