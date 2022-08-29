SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 98,403 acres and is 44% contained.

Sunday afternoon a hotshot crew, supported by water buckets from a heavy helicopter, worked to contain two spots ahead of the main fire edge in the Daly Creek area. Elsewhere across the fire, personnel and equipment continued to hold and improve containment lines, mop up in areas interior to the firelines and improve contingency lines on the south side of the fire.

On Monday, firefighters will continue their work on active areas of the fire using both direct and indirect tactics; particularly in the Daly Creek, Dump Creek, and Hornet Creek areas, and portions of the 300 Road. Personnel will also continue fuel reduction work along the power transmission line serving area mines. In less active areas of the fire, crews and engines will continue to patrol, backhaul equipment, and implement suppression repair work. Helicopters are available to assist ground personnel as needed.

Great Basin Incident Management Team 5 assumed command of the Moose Fire today at 6:00 am from Northern Rockies Team 2. The incident objectives are unchanged and emphasize:

firefighter and public safety

reducing the negative impacts of fire on communities, infrastructure, municipal watershed, private lands, and other values at risk

fostering relationships with the public, cooperators, and stakeholders

providing timely and accurate information to the public and partners

Highway 93, Salmon River Road (NF-030), and Panther Creek Road (NF-055) are open. Travelers on all area roads should remain alert for fire equipment working in the area, and for possible rockfalls. Temporary, short-duration traffic delays are possible.

Firewood will be available for public cutting along Anderson Mtn Road outside Gibbonsville, and along both Baldy Mtn Road and Perreau Creek Road while Ridge Road remains closed. A permit is required, and details are available at Salmon-Challis NF offices.

EVACUATIONS

All zones are in “READY” status, as determined by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office. Details at: https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order remains in effect for certain roads, trails, and a defined geographic area around the fire. Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-507 , issued August 17.

Air Quality

The Lemhi Valley will have Good to Moderate air quality today. North Fork will see Good air quality while Salmon and Lemhi will have Good morning air quality changing to Moderate in the late afternoon. Smoke aloft from other fires to the west should decrease but may contribute to hazy skies over Salmon.

Fire Restrictions

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas. Stage 1 restrictions limit outdoor fires to only propane cook stoves, or fully-enclosed metal wood stoves, or wood fires in established fire rings in specific developed recreation sites, or, in an area near the Salmon River, in specific metal fire pans.

