SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Despite a Red Flag Warning from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, crews on the Moose fire reported that the fire spread was light and fire behavior was moderate. This behavior is expected to continue for the next couple of days. The fire is now 44 % contained as of Sunday morning.

On the southern end of the fire, the fire actively burned in the Arnett and Rapps Creek areas.

Crews patrolled the line between Dump Creek and Daly Creek, where the fire had previously been active. They also continued to reinforce the primary line along Moose Creek Road, where the fire burned actively near Allen Creek.

In the Panther Creek, Trail Creek, and Beaver Creek drainages, crews continued visiting with property owners to validate structure protection measures and to identify any additional needs. Crews also patrolled for hot spots in the areas.

All zones remain in “Ready” status. For more information on evacuation status and zones, click HERE.

