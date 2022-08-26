SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 96,681 acres and is 41% contained.

On Thursday, the Trail Creek area saw active fire behavior prompting air support to assist in addressing hot spots. The Salmon River Road is open to public traffic and remains in patrol status with mop-up efforts continuing.

In the coming days, crews will work to mitigate areas affected by suppression efforts. Some roads within the closure area remain closed while this work is being completed. Two of these roads are Stormy Peak

Road and Diamond Creek Road. Both of these roads are very narrow, steep, and have several switchbacks making it impossible for turnarounds. Fire traffic is currently heavy on both of these roads.

Crews driving heavy equipment, pulling out hoses and backhauling equipment, along with hauling out suppression damaged timber, make these roads unsafe for public use. Heavy equipment will be working under powerlines for several days along the 53 Road to Leesburg. Please use caution when traveling in

this area.

Firewood will be available for public cutting along Baldy Mountain Road and Perreau Creek Road while Ridge Road remain closed due to ingress-egress issues. North of Salmon outside Gibbonsville, Anderson

Mountain Road will also be open for public cutting. We would encourage travelers to remain focused and be aware that debris may continue to fall on roads which could lead to possible delays. Anyone traveling the Salmon River Road is encouraged to give themselves some extra time to drive through this area.

Fire in Salmon River and Panther Creek drainages will continue to fill in unburned pockets. Fire behavior in Upper Trail Creek and Arnett Creek should decrease as it runs into the old Clear Creek Fire footprint.

EVACUATIONS

Zones 1, 2, 3,4, 7, 9b, 10, 15 are in “READY” status. Zones 8, 9a, 14 are in “SET” status. Click here for the latest updates.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order remains in effect for the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-507.

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR)

Reduced this morning and is reflected in the maps.

Air Quality:

The Lemhi Valley will continue to enjoy Good air quality today and into the weekend. Some areas will see haze but the air quality at the surface level will remain ‘Good.’ North Fork and Salmon may see brief periods of ‘Moderate’ air quality in the late afternoon and evening. Today is a good day to enjoy those outdoor activities or even a rodeo.

Fire Restrictions:

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas.

The post Moose Fire nears 97,000 acres appeared first on Local News 8.