SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 100,029 acres and is 44% contained.

On Wednesday, crews conducted repair and chipping work at recreation sites along the river corridor and will continue today. The fire perimeter along Highway 93 and NF 030 road remains in patrol

and mop-up status. Mop up along Moose Creek Road, Daly Creek and Dump Creek continues with a transition towards rehabilitation and repair work.

Crews are seeing smoke around Beaver Creek and Trail Creek. In response, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) will be deployed as well as ongoing work on an indirect line. Panther Creek and its tributaries continue to be scouted for additional suppression lines and chipping opportunities. Structure protection will be maintained in the Panther Creek and Trail Creek areas. Fuels work continues beneath the power lines including moving log decks. While Highway 93, Salmon River Road (NF-030), and Panther Creek Road are currently open, travelers may see short traffic delays with fire equipment on the road and an increase in recreation traffic to the area.

EVACUATIONS

All zones are in “READY” status, as determined by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office. Details at: https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order issued on August 17 remains in effect for certain roads, trails, and a defined geographic area around the fire. Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order 04-13-22-507. This closure applies to hunting access, firewood cutting and gathering, fishing, hiking, camping, and other recreational activities. Firewood permits and additional details are

available at Salmon-Challis NF offices.

Air Quality

Moderate air quality in the area is expected to continue. Sunny, albeit hazy, skies with little cloud cover. Terrain driven winds and up-valley smoke transport are expected in the afternoon/evening.

Fire Restrictions

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and. State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas. Stage 1 restrictions limit outdoor fires to only propane cook stoves, or fully-enclosed metal wood stoves, or wood fires in established fire rings in specific developed recreation sites, or in specific metal fire pans in areas near the Salmon River.

