SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 130,112 acres and is 75% contained.

On Thursday, crews inspected the lines in the Stormy Creek Road area and determined that they were secure, resulting in an increase in the percentage of containment. Shifting and gusty winds from the incoming weather system caused little to no change in fire behavior. At the community meeting last night, the Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team leader announced the burn severity findings, which showed that within the fire perimeter only 10% of the land burned at a high intensity, while about 72% burned at a moderate or low intensity, and the remainder was unburned.

Crews Friday will continue to observe and take responsive actions as changing weather and fire behavior may dictate. Where suppression operations are complete, firefighters and suppression repair crews will be backhauling equipment and repairing handline and dozer lines to prevent future erosion. This work is ongoing in the southern portions of the fire, and will be starting near Wagonhammer in the northeast portion of the fire footprint today. Roads crews are assisting with grading and maintaining the 300 Road, Williams Creek Road, and others, to mitigate their use by heavy equipment and engines. Idaho Power will be flying along the powerline today to survey for any hazards to the powerline. Log removal in the powerline corridor is complete and repair work is ongoing for the dozer line that was cut in that area.

The weather heading into the weekend is forecasted to stay relatively cool, with increased cloud cover, higher relative humidity, and light winds. This should help to further limit surface spread in areas of active fire.

EVACUATIONS

Evacuation zones 1, 12, 13, and 15, as well as Beartrack Mine and Leesburg remain in “READY” status. Evacuation status has been rescinded for Zones 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9a, 9b, 10, and 14. The Incident Management Team will continue to work closely with the Sheriff’s Office to consider changes to the evacuation status.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order was updated on September 19. It reduces the closure area lands north of Williams Creek and Deep Creek Roads, east of Panther Creek Road, and south of North Fork Ranger District/Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District. The closure includes national forest service lands pertaining to certain roads, trails, and a defined geographic area around the fire. See Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-512, for a complete description. This closure applies to hunting access, firewood cutting and gathering, fishing, hiking, camping, and other recreational activities.

All BLM-managed lands in the closure area east of the Fairgrounds/Diamond Creek Road, including The temporary closure of Morgan Bar Campground administered by the Salmon Field Office, Bureau of Land Management (BLM), terminated on September 28, 2022.

Public Lands north of the town of Salmon, south of Wallace Creek, and west of the Fairgrounds/Diamond Creek Road administered by the Salmon Field Office, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will remain Temporarily Closed to entry by members of the public.

Currently, Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas. These restrictions will end immediately after midnight (00:01) on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

For more information about area hunting units, please visit the Idaho Fish and Game fire map: https://fishandgame.idaho.gov/ifwis/maps/realtime/fire/ or the Idaho Fish and Game Salmon Region Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/IDFG.salmon.

