SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 130,119 acres and is 80% contained.

Wednesday is the last operational shift of Great Basin Incident Management Team 5. Great Basin Incident Management Team 7 is assuming command of the fire at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Weather this week is transitioning to warmer and dryer, with light winds. There will be good overnight moisture recovery, creating minimal fire behavior. Weather remains favorable with limited surface spread potential. Lookouts placed in strategic locations have reported minimal fire behavior. They continue to keep watch on the fire line, including in the watershed.

Crews continue to work on repair projects with Forest resource advisors, returning damaged areas to a more stable condition. Significant progress has been made on a number of these projects, including:

Completion of repair along the 300 Road

Completion of repair work in the Jureano Mountain/Trapper Ridge area

Completion of fuels removal and repair in the powerline corridor

Repair work south of Salmon from Old Leesburg Road south towards Gorley Creek

There are no longer zones in any evacuation status. For more information, visit the Lemhi County website.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order was updated on September 19. It reduces the closure area lands north of Williams Creek and Deep Creek Roads, east of Panther Creek Road, and south of North Fork Ranger District/Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District. The closure includes national forest service lands pertaining to certain roads, trails, and a defined geographic area around the fire. See Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-512 for a complete description. This closure applies to hunting access, firewood cutting and gathering, fishing, hiking, camping, and other recreational activities.

Public Lands north of the town of Salmon, south of Wallace Creek, and west of the Fairgrounds/Diamond Creek Road administered by the BLM Salmon Field Office will remain Temporarily Closed to the public.

For more information about area hunting units, please visit the Idaho Fish and Game fire map at https://fishandgame.idaho.gov/ifwis/maps/realtime/fire/ or the Idaho Fish and Game Salmon Region Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/IDFG.salmon.

