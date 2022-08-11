SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning near North Fork has burned 74,953 acres and remains 21% contained.

Cloud cover is diminishing Thursday, but moderated fire behavior is again anticipated due to the cooling benefits of Wednesady’s rain. With low fire activity expected, firefighters can be more aggressive extending and strengthening containment lines, developing contingency lines, and focusing on structure protection.

Structure protection work is on-going in the Pine Creek Ranch, Panther Creek, Spring Creek, Beaver Creek, Wallace Lake, and Highway 93 corridor areas, including Tower Rock, Diamond Subdivision, and Jesse Creek. Crews assess structures and surrounding vegetation and work with property owners to reduce wildfire threats. Firefighters deploy and test temporary sprinklers, hoses, and pumps on properties threatened by the fire.

Firefighters continue to strengthen the Diamond Line, install pumps and hoses, improve direct fire line in the Jackass Ridge area, and reduce fuels on Forest Road 035. Heavy equipment is making progress in the Moose Creek area and masticators are moving along Forest Road 300. Crews are cutting and chipping vegetation along Panther Creek Road and working to secure a line from Pine Creek to Beaver Creek. Indirect line construction and work to reduce wildfire threats to decked trees is in progress on the Ridge Road (Forest Road 020) south to Williams Creek.

On the north side of the fire, crews continue to monitor and patrol the perimeter. Teams are already out evaluating resource repair needs in the area.

EVACUATIONS

There have been no changes to evacuation status around the fire. Residents from Tower Creek to North Fork remain in a “SET” status. Residents from Squaw Creek to Pine Creek on Salmon Road are also in “SET” status. All other zones are in “READY” status. The latest updates can be found HERE.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

The Salmon-Challis National Forest has issued a closure order for the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-506. Lands north of Salmon River Road are open, and the Salmon River Road is open to two-way traffic from North Fork to Spring Creek. Details and a closure map can be found at https://bit.ly/3BotHEf. Morgan Bar Campground is temporarily closed to public use; se e on.doi.gov/3bCSeLx.

For your safety, please stay out of the fire area north of the Salmon River, as well as other burned areas. Loose rocks, hazard trees, and lingering hot spots can all be extremely dangerous. Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas.

There is a temporary flight restriction over the fire area; see https://tfr.faa.gov. Thank you for respecting the TFR. If you fly, we can’t. Don’t be the reason that a firefighting air operation must divert from the mission.

