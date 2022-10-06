SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 130,120 acres and is 80% contained.

The fire started on July 17, 2022 at approximately 4:00 pm. and is located in the Salmon River mountains, 17 miles north of Salmon, Idaho. A mix of federal and private land is impacted. The terrain is difficult, and the fire is burning in grass, shrubs and timber. The fire was caused by an unextinguished unattended campfire.

Crews continue to work on repair projects in coordination with National Forest resource advisors. This work helps return damaged areas to a more stable condition. Resources are being shifted to focus on the uncontained portion of the fire. Hose was removed near cabins in the Moose Creek area. Crews continue to work on the Chips Creek to Spring Creek area. Road repairs using graders and water tenders are working on the Old Leesburg Road south towards Gorley Creek.

Great Basin Incident Management Team 7, led by Incident Commander Mike Johnston, took operational control of the Moose Fire at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

“Team 7 is looking forward to serving the Lemhi County, the Salmon-Challis National Forest and public land users,” Johnston said. “We recognize hunting season is starting soon and we are looking at the closure area daily.”

The Salmon-Challis National Forest has a road and area closure in place to protect public safety and responders still working on this incident.

