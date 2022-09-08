SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Evacuations were ordered Wednesday night for areas a few miles north of Salmon as the Moose Fire crossed the Ridge Road and moved downhill toward the town of Salmon after 9 p.m.

A virtual meeting has been set for Thursday at 6:00 p.m. as the Moose Fire has burned 122,612 acres and is 35% contained.

A dry cold front moved over the fire Wednesday afternoon, producing 40 mph winds and extreme fire behavior until the early morning hours. The eastern fire edge is now within three miles of Hwy 93 at Stormy Peak Road. An infrared (IR) flight overnight shows an increase of 15,136 acres over the last two days. The infrared map indicates that the fire impinged upon the very north end of the watershed of the City of Salmon, just north of Jesse.

Ground forces and aerial resources engaged the fire yesterday until trigger points were reached, forcing them to retreat to safety zones. Firefighters also plumbed and activated sprinklers in Leesburg, the Leesburg Cemetery, along the Ridge Road, on Moose Creek Road near Daly Creek, and along 1.5 miles of log decks on Moose Creek / Stormy Peak Road, to protect values at risk before pulling off the fireline. Crews were pulled from Williams Spike late last night and were in place to protect structures in the Diamond and Stormy areas through the night. On Thursday, resources will focus on structure protection in the foothills near Diamond and in the Moose Creek area.

Another strike team of engines has been ordered. Aerial resources will be up to assess conditions in the Leesburg area and across the fire.

EVACUATIONS

The Beartrack Mine and Leesburg area were evacuated on September 6. As of Wednesday night, Zones 1 and 11 are in ‘GO” status. 12, and 13 are in “SET” status, as determined by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office. Details at: https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order issued on August 17 remains in effect for certain roads, trails, and a defined geographic area around the fire. Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order#04-13-22-507. This closure applies to hunting access, firewood cutting and gathering, fishing, hiking, camping, and other recreational activities. Firewood permits and additional details are available at Salmon-Challis NF offices.

Air Quality

The day will start of with Moderate through Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range across the forecast area. Fires to the west will produce smoke production. Carmen, Salmon, and the Lemhi Valley

should see conditions improve to Moderate by mid-afternoon.

Fire Restrictions

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas. Stage 1 restrictions limit outdoor fires to only propane cook stoves, or fully enclosed metal wood stoves, or wood fires in established fire rings in specific developed recreation sites, or in specific metal fire pans in areas near the Salmon River.

