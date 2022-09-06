SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 107,523 acres and is 44% contained.

A virtual public meeting has been set for Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m. You can view the Teams Meeting Link here.

Erratic afternoon winds Monday caused the fire to spot up to one mile from the fire’s edge near Webfoot Creek, Jefferson Creek and south of the 300 Road at Rapps Creek. Two of the three spots were quickly cooled with water from helicopter bucket drops, and night crews engaged with those areas into the early morning hours today. The larger spot fire in the headwaters of the Jefferson drainage exhibited very active fire behavior and put up a smoke plume visible from Salmon, Idaho. This spot fire reached the 300 Road at Camp Creek between Leesburg and Beartrack Mine by late evening, and is still within containment lines. The power transmission line supplying the residences in Panther Creek and the mines

is threatened. Structure protection in the form of sprinklers is in place at Leesburg should the fire’s edge reach that site.

On Tuesday, firefighters will try to hold the 300 Road as the fire actively moves south and east, and mop up hotspots near the firelines in the Moose Creek Road and Daly Creek areas, as well as patrol for hotspots in Napoleon Hill. On the western perimeter, crews will patrol and mop up in the Beaver Creek and Panther Creek areas. Elsewhere, the fuels work group will continue with fuel reduction actions beneath the powerline. Suppression repair work will begin on the Cabin Creek Road on Ulysses Mountain, north of the Salmon River. Heavy log truck traffic will continue on the Stormy Peak Road as logs are transported from the fuel reduction areas.

EVACUATIONS

All zones are in “READY” status, as determined by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office. Details at: https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order issued on August 17 remains in effect for certain roads, trails, and a defined geographic area around the fire. Moose Fire Emergency Area,Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-507. This closure applies to hunting access, firewood cutting and gathering, fishing, hiking, camping, and other recreational activities. Firewood permits and additional details are available at Salmon-Challis NF offices.

Air Quality

A persistent ridge of high pressure is a dominant factor in reducing smoke dispersion and increasing ground settling. The day will start in the Moderate to Unhealthy range across the region. Up-valley smoke movement through Carmen, Salmon, and the Lemhi Valley will occur in the afternoon. These locations will see period of Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG).

Fire Restrictions

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas. Stage 1 restrictions limit outdoor fires to only propane cook stoves, or fully enclosed metal wood stoves, or wood fires in established fire rings in specific developed recreation sites, or in specific metal fire pans in areas near the Salmon River.

