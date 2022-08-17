SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – A Moose Fire virtual public meeting will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the Salmon-Challis National Forest Facebook Page.

Due to increased fire activity along the Salmon River from Pine Creek to Panther Creek, the portion of the Salmon River Road (#030) between Spring Creek and Panther Creek will be closed until further notice. Panther Creek Rd is the alternate route to access Corn Creek. The alternate route is unpaved, narrow, and will have fire-related and mining-related traffic present, so please drive carefully and plan for extra travel time.

Hot, dry weather is expected to continue through Thursday, when the chance for rain and thunderstorms begins, bringing gusty wind and lightning, as well. The low humidity and high temperatures over the past few days have resulted in active fire behavior, and the lack of wind has translated into lingering smoke and haze. The majority of fire activity is occurring in the area between Pine Creek, Beaver Creek, and Panther Creek Rd, and a finger moving southwest from the FS 300 Rd. The incident meteorologists moved an Incident Remote Weather Station (IRAWS) closer to the Pine Creek area to better monitor local, terrain-driven weather conditions and provide more accurate forecasting for fire managers and firefighters.

On Tuesday, firefighters took defensive actions to strengthen the 300 Rd line to keep the fire from moving south and east. In the Beaver Creek area, firefighters focused on structure protection efforts and plumbing hose lays and pumps. Helicopters dropped over 34,620 gallons of water in an effort to cool the fire edge, as well. In the “horseshoe,” firefighters strengthened the line along Napoleon Area and continued with structure protection efforts in the Diamond Gulch area. All of these activities will continue again today.

EVACUATIONS

Zone 14 (Salmon River Rd south along Panther Creek Rd to Trail Creek Rd) is now in “Ready” status. Zones 5 and 6 are no longer in an Evacuation Status. Residents in Zone 8 (Squaw Creek to Pine Creek bridge) and Zone 1 (Fairgrounds to Tower Creek west of Highway 93) remain in “SET” status. All other zones are in “READY” status.The latest updates can be found at https://www.lemhicountyidaho.org/site-home/urgent-alerts/latest-updates-moose-creek-fire.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order remains in effect for the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-506. Salmon River Road is closed to two-way traffic from Spring Creek to Panther Creek. Details and a closure map can be found at https://bit.ly/3BotHEf. Morgan Bar Campground is temporarily closed to public use; see on.doi.gov/3bCSeLx.

