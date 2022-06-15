MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Construction of the Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park is delayed due to supply chain, staffing shortages and an overwhelmed construction industry locally.

The southern portion of the road will open to vehicle traffic Thursday, June 16 at 7 a.m., and will remain open until Monday, July 11 at 7 a.m., when construction is anticipated to resume.

Up to 30-minute delays are expected the week of July 5 while equipment is mobilized into the area.

When the Moose-Wilson Road opens

Parking along the southern portion of the road is prohibited. This includes parking at trailheads as well as horse trailer parking along the road.

The Granite Canyon Trailhead will remain closed to all access. Winter access will be available from December 2022 to March 2023. Access to the Granite Canyon trail system, including the Valley Trail, is available from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Grand Teton is working in partnership with the Resort and Teton Village Association.

When construction of the Moose-Wilson Road resumes

From July 11 to Labor Day, the southern portion of the Moose-Wilson Road from Granite Canyon Entrance to the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve will be closed, except on weekends (7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday) and federal holidays. Parking along the road is prohibited. The southern portion of the road will be closed entirely after Labor Day.

The northern section of the road will remain accessible. Access to the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve and Death Canyon Trailhead will be available from the north, from Moose, Wyoming, during construction.

Work on the Moose-Wilson Road this spring has included salvaging plants, grading the road, staging materials, and most recently, flying materials over the road to the Phelps Lake outlet bridge.

Grand Teton National Park reminds visitors to plan ahead especially during the busy summer months. To check the status of the Moose-Wilson Road, visit Grand Teton’s Live Road Status Map at go.nps.gov/tetonroads or call 307-739-3682.

The park will continue to use Twitter to communicate Moose-Wilson Road weekend openings and closings with the public when construction resumes.

Park staff will evaluate construction impacts for 2023 and share more with the public in the fall. For more information about the project, visit the park website at go.nps.gov/moosewilson.

