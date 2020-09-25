Local News

WASHINGTON D.C. (KIFI/KIDK)-Two Thomas Moran landscapes that have been touring the country for 50 years are returning to the Department of Interior Museum in Washington D.C.

The masterpieces, “The Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone” (1872) and “The Chasm of the Colorado” (1873-1874), were purchased by the U.S. Congress in the early 1870’s.

The seven-foot by twelve-foot landscape paintings are now part of a new Interior Museum exhibit, titled “Thomas Moran and the Big Picture.”

According to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, President Truman transferred the works to the permanent custody of the Interior Department in 1950.

“They were later loaned to other museums around the country by Secretary Udall in the late 1960s. I have believed for many years that these paintings should return to and be displayed at Interior,” said Bernhardt. “After a nearly continuous fifty-year absence, I’m glad that these two masterpieces are back at the Interior Museum, inspiring our visitors for their next camping trip, hike or outdoor experience.”

Moran produced both paintings from sketches he made during expeditions into the American West.