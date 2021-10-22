POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended a booster dose of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to be given to specific groups.

For the Moderna vaccine, these groups include:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings (e.g. health care workers, teachers, child care workers & grocery store workers)

For the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, these groups include:

Age 18+ who were vaccinated two or more months ago

For individuals who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, a booster is recommended 6 months following the second dose. For individuals who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the booster is recommend 2 months after the initial dose.

There are now booster recommendations for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. Eligible

individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may prefer the vaccine type that they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

Booster shots will be available at any location where the COVID-19 vaccine is available. To find a list of COVID-19 vaccine providers, visit Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s (SIPH) website at www.siphidaho.org or call the

COVID hotline at 208-234-5875.

Individuals can schedule an appointment online at siphidaho.org or they can call the COVID Hotline at 208-234-5875.

The hotline is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. to Noon. Patients will need to bring their vaccination card with them to their appointment.

“The need for a booster shot doesn’t represent a failure of the existing vaccine. The concept is to prolong protective immunity, particularly if there is evidence that protection is waning after a period of time. The booster is designed to help people maintain their level of immunity for a longer period of time,” SIPH Director Maggie Mann said. “What matters is whether people continue to be protected against severe disease. The goal of the vaccination program is to prevent hospitalization and death.”

