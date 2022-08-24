IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls School District 91 announced a total of seven schools have now earned Level 1 certification in Marzano’s High Reliability Schools framework. One of those schools also has earned Level 2 and Level 3 certifications.

“I am so pleased and very proud of all the work our administrators, teachers and staff have done to establish high reliability schools across the district with a focus on ensuring ALL students learn the content and gain the skills they need for success in school and in life,” Superintendent Dr. Jim Shank said.

D91 schools recently certified as HRS Level 1 include: Linden Park Elementary School, Edgemont Elementary School, Ethel Boyes Elementary School, Sunnyside Elementary School, Compass Academy and Idaho Falls High School. Temple View Elementary School, which was certiied as HRS Level 1 last spring, has since been certiied in HRS Level 2 and HRS Level 3.

The HRS framework was created by Marzano Resources to transform schools into organizations that take proactive steps to ensure student success. Based on 50 years of research, the framework includes ive levels that educators assess, monitor and conirm to ensure the effectiveness of their schools. The five levels are:

Safe, Supportive & Collaborative Culture Effective Teaching in Every Classroom Guaranteed & Viable Curriculum Standards-Referenced Reporting Competency-based Education

Here are some of the things schools are doing to be “Safe, Supportive & Collaborative”

Linden Park: Re-emphasizing school-wide expectations throughout the year and reinforcing good behavior with positive behavior referrals to students, which includes a congratulatory call to parents.

Ethel Boyes: Recognizing students through positive ofice referrals

Edgemont: Celebrating student successes through leadership tickets and giving students the chance to participate in morning announcements.

Compass Academy: Regular meetings with students to gather feedback and recommendations

Idaho Falls High School: Creation of the Hope Squad, a group of students committed to building a positive culture and to ensuring all students feel connected to school.

Schools must collect data and validate their performance to climb each level of the HRS framework. Certiication is determined by Marzano Resources analysts.

“As you move through the levels, it represents a complete transformation in how schools are run,” CEO Robert Marzano said.

All D91 schools have committed to being certified HRS Level 1 by the end of the 2022-23 school year.

