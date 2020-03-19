Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton County Health Department officials say the county’s first case of COVID-19 was not a case of community transmission. According to the department, the person had contact with several visitors who are no longer in the area, but there was no identifiable source for the patient’s exposure to COVID-19.

The definition of community transmission is having more than one case in a community that are not linked to one another.

As part of the ongoing process, people who may have had close contact with the person are being identified and contacted by the Wyoming Department of Health. This “contact tracing” helps stop transmission of the virus in the community through early identification, then prompt quarantine or isolation of people who might have been exposed.