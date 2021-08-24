BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bingham County Sheriff Craig T. Rowland released more information Tuesday regarding a Blackfoot shooting where deputy was shot on Aug. 4.

According to police, at about 7:50 a.m. the Bingham County Dispatch center put out a call of a hit-and-run driver who had struck a vehicle and left.

At 7:58 a.m., a Blackfoot Police Officer found the vehicle and was involved in a short low speed pursuit.

The suspect vehicle crashed, and three people ran from the vehicle.

The names of the three people are 19-year-old Terrance Knight who is deceased, 23-year-old Sinjin Reyes who is in the Bannock County Jail and 22-year-old Cecelia Bronco who was released from the Bingham County Jail.

The investigation is being conducted by the North Critical Incident Team with Idaho Falls Police being the lead agency.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Bingham County Dispatch center at 208-785-1234.

