POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A small change in Head Start policy is going to make a big difference in the lives of Idaho families with babies and young children.

The Idaho Head Start Association is forming new partnerships to get the word out and connect families to Head Start’s early childhood services.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on April 21 that children who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will now be considered eligible for Head Start and Early Head Start prenatal-to-five school readiness, nutrition and family support services.

This decision increases the number of families that qualify for the free comprehensive Head Start program and eliminates burdensome paperwork that prevented families from applying.

Approximately 22,000 children in Idaho are impacted according to 2020 data.

Head Start and Early Head Start services are provided by local programs in 39 Idaho counties. Making sure children aren’t hungry has been important since Head Start was established in 1965, and programs support breastfeeding, offer free formula to families, provide healthy meals and deliver critical nutrition support to families.

Programs are currently accepting applications for the 2022/2023 school year.

Idaho Head Start officials will work with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, The Idaho Foodbank, local Head Start programs and other partners to ensure SNAP recipients are informed about Head Start services and understand they meet the eligibility requirements.

Children who receive Temporary Assistance for Families in Idaho and Supplemental Security Income are already eligible. Children in foster care and those experiencing homelessness are also eligible to participate in Head Start programs.

“Living in a food insecure household impacts the health of babies and young children, and they may fail to reach developmental milestones,” said Idaho Head Start Association Executive Director Bill Foxcroft. “Head Start provides nutritious food to children along with a comprehensive school readiness curriculum that puts them on the road to success in school and life. Idaho’s hungry children must not be left behind. We applaud the decision by HHS.”

“Inflation is eating into families’ paychecks, and SNAP provides critical emergency support,” said Western Idaho Community Action Partnership Executive Director Heidi Caldwell. “Head Start helps parents get back on their feet by giving them time to work and pursue educational goals so they don’t need SNAP anymore. Streamlining the application process will make it much easier for these busy Idahoans to provide their children with high-quality early learning services like WICAP provides in Southwest Idaho.”

Parents and caregivers can visit the Idaho Head Start Association webpage at www.idahohsa.org to get in contact with their local Head Start program.

The post More Idaho families will qualify for Head Start appeared first on Local News 8.