CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) – Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s Pahsimeroi Hatchery released another 184 jack Chinook salmon in Mosquito Flat Reservoir near Challis on Friday.

Jack Chinook salmon are less than 24 inches in length, and are considered in the trout bag limit when stocked in ponds. The trout daily bag limit is six, all species combined.

Mosquito Flat Reservoir, located 15 miles northwest of Challis, offers plentiful rainbow trout as well as kokanee. A Forest Service developed campground and boat ramp are located on the east side of the 49 acre reservoir.

For more information on Mosquito Flat Reservoir, as well as other local fishing opportunities, contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271 or visit the Idaho Fishing Planner.

