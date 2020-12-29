POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Fish and Game Department has closed mountain lion take seasons in several southeast Idaho game management units. The new closure orders for male mountain lions include Units 70, 73, and 73A, effective immediately.

The units are still open to harvest for female mountain lions only. A dog pursuit-only training season is open, effective immediately, and will close on March 31, 2021.

Take seasons for both male and female mountain lions closed in Units 75, 77, and 78 earlier this month. A dog pursuit-only training season for males and females is open until March 31,2021.

The take season for male mountain lions closed in units 66A,71, 72, 74, and 76 closed earlier this month. Those units are open to harvest for female mountain lions only. A dog pursuit-only training season for male mountain lions in those units is open until March 31.

More information on quotas and season closures is available here.

