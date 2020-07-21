Outdoor Games

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – COIVID-19 is pushing more people to the outdoors, but this could be increasing the chances of a wildfire.

Fire Center officials say motorists were responsible for many of the wildfires along roadways.

They believe nearly all of them could be prevented. Firefighters suggest avoid dragging parts, practice safe towing, and always use appropriate safety pins and hitch balls to secure chains.

Island Park is packed with people wanting to enjoy the outdoors, but they aren’t too concerned about the crowds and fire.

“Well, we come up here every year, so honestly it’s really nice to be outdoors. We haven’t seen anything too different than what it usually is. We come up it’s usually during a busy time so we’re used to the crowds, but we really enjoy it. We don’t feel like we’re in any danger of any fires at least,” said Hailey Miller of Pocatello.

Officials ask you avoid target shooting on hot, windy days.