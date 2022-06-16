YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – River levels in Montana and Wyoming are expected to rise over the weekend.

The National Weather Service says warm air will blanket the mountains Thursday night, keeping temperatures above freezing.

That, with the sunny and warm conditions Friday and Saturday will result in more snowmelt raising river levels, including the Yellowstone River in the park.

The park is still assessing damage from all the flooding. All entrances are still closed.

But Superintendent Cam Sholly says a partial re-opening in the southern portion of the park could happen Monday.

