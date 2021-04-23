POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A total of 2,111 spring and summer 2021 graduates will receive 2,250 degrees and certificates during Idaho State University spring commencement ceremonies on April 24.

Spring, Summer and Fall 2020 graduates, who celebrated virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will also be honored at the events.

To ensure appropriate spacing and other health protocols, graduates will celebrate at three ceremonies divided by college.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

All ceremonies will also stream live on the University’s YouTube channel.

Seating at the events is by ticket only, with strict health protocols in place, including assigned seating and mask requirements. You can view a complete list of COVID-19 protocols HERE.

“Commencement is always a celebration of the grit and determination of our students, but this year especially, we celebrate not only our students’ academic achievements, but also their ability to persevere through the challenges of the past year,” said President Kevin Satterlee. “I am so proud of each and every graduate.”

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

The breakdown of degrees and certificates includes 31 Doctor of Philosophy degrees, six Doctor of Education degrees, seven Doctor of Audiology degrees, two Doctor of Arts degrees, 24 Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees, 46 Doctor of Physical Therapy degrees, 81 Doctor of Pharmacy degrees, 11 Educational Specialist degrees, 429 master’s degrees, 76 academic certificates, 970 bachelor’s degrees, 410 associate degrees, and 157 certificates from the College of Technology.

ISU students and alumni Gates Bennett, ‘21, Nick Bringhurst, Bradley Irvine, ‘20, Matt Spaletta, and Tara Cluff will perform the national anthem.

There will be three student speakers, one at each ceremony. Olivia Theresa Ngadjui will speak at 10 a.m., Tye Bradley Hobson will speak at 2 p.m. and Aayush Jha will speak at 6 p.m.

Satterlee will greet the audience and confer degrees. Names will be read by Barbara Wood Roberts.

Several will be honored at the 2021 Commencement ceremonies.

Three Distinguished Faculty award winners will be recognized — Master Teacher Marjorie Montanus, Distinguished Service Diana Livingston Friedley and Distinguished Researcher Sarah Godsey.

Alumni Professional Achievement Award recipients for 2021 are: Robert Bloxham, College of Arts and Letters – Fine Arts and Humanities; Jerry Borrowman, College of Arts and Letters – Social and Behavioral Sciences; Steve Skaggs, College of Business; Jim and Susan Carberry, College of Education; Michael Flandro, College of Science and Engineering; Casey Jackman, College of Health; Vickie Blair, School of Nursing; Amber Fisher, College of Pharmacy; Chad Mitchell, College of Technology; Michael Sturmak, Graduate School – Master’s; and Elizabeth Shanahan, Graduate School – Doctoral.

Outstanding Student Award recipients for 2021 are Madison Brown, College of Arts and Letters; Claudia Maldonado, College of Arts and Letters – Social Sciences; Nicole Milford, College of Business; Drake Heithoff, College of Education; Zakarie Macpherson, College of Science and Engineering – Engineering; Delaney Moore, College of Science and Engineering – Sciences; Addison Biason, College of Health Professions; Kathryn Chapman, School of Rehabilitation & Communication Sciences; John Roberts, College of Pharmacy; Bryndi Rigby, College of Technology; Katherine Estep; School of Nursing; Laticia Herkshan, Graduate School – Masters candidate; Ruth MacNeille ,Graduate School – Doctoral candidate.

The post More than 2,100 ISU graduates to be recognized Saturday appeared first on Local News 8.