More than 43,000 without power in Manhattan after 'major disturbance'

A large-scale power outage in parts of New York City was reported Saturday evening, knocking out traffic lights, stalling elevators and limiting subway service.

Con Edison reported that more than 43,000 customers were without power in an area that included Midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side.The Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted that there were outages at various underground stations.

“We’re working to identify causes and keep trains moving. More information to come,” the MTA tweeted. The agency said trains were bypassing stations impacted by the power failure and service into Manhattan from Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx will be limited.

The A, C, F, D, and M subways lines were down, New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson tweeted, adding that the utility had reported a “major disturbance” at a substation on West 49th Street.

Straphangers tweeted photos of blacked-out train stations and non-working traffic lights.

Social media was full of reports of ordinary citizens directing traffic at some Midtown intersections.

Police officers were directing traffic at other major thoroughfares. The New York Fire Department said it received reports of people stuck in elevators on the Upper West Side and subway passengers stuck on trains.

Saturday marked the 42nd anniversary of the 1977 blackout, which affected much of the city for 48 hours and resulted in widespread looting, arson and other criminal activities.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.