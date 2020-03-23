Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – With more than five dozen confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Idaho Monday, agencies, businesses and schools continued to work to slow the spread of the illness.

Boise State University urged students to move away from dormitory-style housing if they can, and like the Univeristy of Idaho, Idaho State University and other higher education institutions across Idaho, has moved all classes online.

Officials with the West Ada Public Schools District, the largest in the state, is working on a remote learning plan in case schools need to be closed for an extended period.

Central District Health, which serves the Boise region, on Sunday asked any Ada County residents who have recently traveled to Ketchum, Sun Valley, Hailey or surrounding areas to shelter in place for two weeks, and health officials in eastern Idaho asked residents who traveled to the same area to call for further instructions. The towns are all in Blaine County, which has at least confirmed 35 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. The entire county was placed under a shelter-in-place order by Idaho Gov. Brad Little last week.

There are at least 65 people confirmed to have COVID-19 statewide.