POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Another new business is coming to Pocatello near the airport.

Business owners and CEOs along with local dignitaries braved the high winds to welcome Morton Buildings to town.

The company builds post-frame buildings in 40 different states.

They have five other manufacturing companies around the country and were looking to expand to the west.

After an extensive search, they decided the Pocatello area was the perfect fit.

” I think it boils down to cultural fit,” CEO John Russell said. “When we came out here and met the people of Pocatello and Chubbuck, they were not only gracious but also very professional. We felt very comfortable with them from the very beginning. “

The business plans to hire 30 people for manufacturing jobs, but they plan to fill more positions in the future.

The building is expected to be completed sometime next fall.

The post Morton Buildings coming to Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.