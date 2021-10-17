

Most diverse counties in Idaho

The United States has a longstanding reputation as being a melting pot (or salad bowl), with its diversity manifesting itself across many different demographics. However, some places across the country are notably more heterogeneous than others.

Stacker compiled a list of the most diverse counties in Idaho using data from using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest Simpson’s diversity index score. Simpson’s diversity index measures community diversity on a scale of 0 (least diverse) to 1 (most diverse), more on the calculation can be read here.

Think you know which counties in your home state might be the most diverse? Keep reading to see if your predictions are correct.

#44. Camas County

– Index: 0.006

– Total population: 1,048

– White: 99.7% (1,045)

– Black or African American: 0.0% (0)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (0)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 0.3% (3)

– Some other Race: 0.0% (0)



#43. Butte County

– Index: 0.011

– Total population: 2,581

– White: 99.5% (2,567)

– Black or African American: 0.2% (4)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (0)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 0.0% (0)

– Some other Race: 0.4% (10)



#42. Valley County

– Index: 0.025

– Total population: 10,709

– White: 98.8% (10,576)

– Black or African American: 0.1% (6)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (22)

– Asian: 0.3% (29)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 0.4% (41)

– Some other Race: 0.3% (35)



#41. Oneida County

– Index: 0.041

– Total population: 4,385

– White: 97.9% (4,293)

– Black or African American: 0.1% (5)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (7)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.8% (80)

– Some other Race: 0.0% (0)



#40. Adams County

– Index: 0.088

– Total population: 4,097

– White: 95.5% (3,911)

– Black or African American: 0.4% (16)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.8% (72)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (8)

– 2 or more races: 2.0% (80)

– Some other Race: 0.2% (10)

#39. Caribou County

– Index: 0.088

– Total population: 6,953

– White: 95.4% (6,636)

– Black or African American: 0.0% (0)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (11)

– Asian: 0.1% (4)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.3% (163)

– Some other Race: 2.0% (139)



#38. Boise County

– Index: 0.095

– Total population: 7,378

– White: 95.1% (7,016)

– Black or African American: 0.3% (19)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (32)

– Asian: 1.0% (71)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (5)

– 2 or more races: 2.9% (212)

– Some other Race: 0.3% (23)



#37. Bonner County

– Index: 0.096

– Total population: 43,611

– White: 95.0% (41,441)

– Black or African American: 0.3% (127)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.9% (378)

– Asian: 0.7% (298)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (53)

– 2 or more races: 2.4% (1,066)

– Some other Race: 0.6% (248)



#36. Fremont County

– Index: 0.101

– Total population: 13,020

– White: 94.8% (12,342)

– Black or African American: 0.2% (22)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (18)

– Asian: 0.2% (24)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.6% (82)

– 2 or more races: 2.3% (298)

– Some other Race: 1.8% (234)



#35. Blaine County

– Index: 0.101

– Total population: 22,373

– White: 94.8% (21,206)

– Black or African American: 0.4% (98)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (159)

– Asian: 1.1% (237)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (38)

– 2 or more races: 1.6% (359)

– Some other Race: 1.2% (276)

#34. Lemhi County

– Index: 0.102

– Total population: 7,847

– White: 94.7% (7,430)

– Black or African American: 0.0% (3)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (40)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (8)

– 2 or more races: 3.9% (307)

– Some other Race: 0.8% (59)



#33. Franklin County

– Index: 0.103

– Total population: 13,464

– White: 94.7% (12,748)

– Black or African American: 0.3% (35)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.9% (115)

– Asian: 0.1% (20)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (2)

– 2 or more races: 1.9% (257)

– Some other Race: 2.1% (287)



#32. Bear Lake County

– Index: 0.110

– Total population: 6,000

– White: 94.3% (5,659)

– Black or African American: 0.9% (53)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.1% (68)

– Asian: 0.7% (40)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.1% (66)

– Some other Race: 1.9% (114)



#31. Boundary County

– Index: 0.114

– Total population: 11,845

– White: 94.1% (11,145)

– Black or African American: 0.5% (63)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.4% (161)

– Asian: 1.2% (144)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.5% (65)

– 2 or more races: 1.6% (187)

– Some other Race: 0.7% (80)



#30. Kootenai County

– Index: 0.115

– Total population: 157,322

– White: 94.0% (147,874)

– Black or African American: 0.3% (494)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.4% (2,138)

– Asian: 0.9% (1,433)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (171)

– 2 or more races: 2.8% (4,402)

– Some other Race: 0.5% (810)

#29. Minidoka County

– Index: 0.123

– Total population: 20,705

– White: 93.6% (19,373)

– Black or African American: 0.2% (32)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.3% (267)

– Asian: 0.3% (55)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (25)

– 2 or more races: 1.3% (278)

– Some other Race: 3.3% (675)



#28. Shoshone County

– Index: 0.124

– Total population: 12,609

– White: 93.5% (11,792)

– Black or African American: 0.3% (43)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 3.1% (393)

– Asian: 0.1% (12)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.6% (324)

– Some other Race: 0.4% (45)



#27. Jerome County

– Index: 0.127

– Total population: 23,730

– White: 93.4% (22,161)

– Black or African American: 0.2% (41)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (174)

– Asian: 1.0% (227)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.4% (106)

– 2 or more races: 1.7% (408)

– Some other Race: 2.6% (613)



#26. Idaho County

– Index: 0.127

– Total population: 16,411

– White: 93.3% (15,319)

– Black or African American: 0.1% (23)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 4.0% (649)

– Asian: 0.4% (66)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (3)

– 2 or more races: 1.5% (253)

– Some other Race: 0.6% (98)



#25. Cassia County

– Index: 0.131

– Total population: 23,690

– White: 93.1% (22,067)

– Black or African American: 0.2% (52)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.2% (277)

– Asian: 0.6% (139)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (14)

– 2 or more races: 1.4% (322)

– Some other Race: 3.5% (819)

#24. Lincoln County

– Index: 0.132

– Total population: 5,350

– White: 93.0% (4,978)

– Black or African American: 0.0% (0)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.6% (32)

– Asian: 0.4% (22)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.8% (148)

– Some other Race: 3.2% (170)



#23. Gooding County

– Index: 0.133

– Total population: 15,148

– White: 93.0% (14,091)

– Black or African American: 0.1% (13)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (69)

– Asian: 0.9% (139)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (36)

– 2 or more races: 2.5% (383)

– Some other Race: 2.8% (417)



#22. Madison County

– Index: 0.137

– Total population: 39,100

– White: 92.8% (36,286)

– Black or African American: 0.2% (65)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (57)

– Asian: 1.6% (610)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (94)

– 2 or more races: 2.9% (1,146)

– Some other Race: 2.2% (842)



#21. Clearwater County

– Index: 0.139

– Total population: 8,673

– White: 92.7% (8,040)

– Black or African American: 0.5% (46)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 2.2% (191)

– Asian: 0.4% (35)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (20)

– 2 or more races: 2.5% (220)

– Some other Race: 1.4% (121)



#20. Latah County

– Index: 0.153

– Total population: 39,505

– White: 92.0% (36,325)

– Black or African American: 1.2% (462)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.3% (531)

– Asian: 2.3% (915)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (20)

– 2 or more races: 2.6% (1,040)

– Some other Race: 0.5% (212)

#19. Twin Falls County

– Index: 0.155

– Total population: 84,869

– White: 91.8% (77,944)

– Black or African American: 0.8% (689)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (605)

– Asian: 1.8% (1,562)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (45)

– 2 or more races: 1.9% (1,622)

– Some other Race: 2.8% (2,402)



#18. Custer County

– Index: 0.162

– Total population: 4,169

– White: 91.3% (3,807)

– Black or African American: 0.1% (5)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.1% (46)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 6.4% (266)

– Some other Race: 1.1% (45)



#17. Jefferson County

– Index: 0.164

– Total population: 28,534

– White: 91.3% (26,039)

– Black or African American: 0.0% (0)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.2% (350)

– Asian: 0.4% (127)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (14)

– 2 or more races: 1.7% (472)

– Some other Race: 5.4% (1,532)



#16. Ada County

– Index: 0.179

– Total population: 456,849

– White: 90.5% (413,350)

– Black or African American: 1.4% (6,274)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (2,407)

– Asian: 2.5% (11,617)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (839)

– 2 or more races: 3.4% (15,397)

– Some other Race: 1.5% (6,965)



#15. Clark County

– Index: 0.180

– Total population: 913

– White: 90.4% (825)

– Black or African American: 0.8% (7)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 4.6% (42)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 0.0% (0)

– Some other Race: 4.3% (39)

#14. Gem County

– Index: 0.185

– Total population: 17,331

– White: 90.1% (15,611)

– Black or African American: 0.1% (20)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.4% (240)

– Asian: 0.6% (98)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.8% (484)

– Some other Race: 5.1% (878)



#13. Nez Perce County

– Index: 0.192

– Total population: 40,217

– White: 89.6% (36,037)

– Black or African American: 0.4% (143)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 6.1% (2,473)

– Asian: 0.8% (332)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (5)

– 2 or more races: 2.7% (1,079)

– Some other Race: 0.4% (148)



#12. Bonneville County

– Index: 0.196

– Total population: 114,392

– White: 89.5% (102,331)

– Black or African American: 0.5% (583)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (512)

– Asian: 1.0% (1,169)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (127)

– 2 or more races: 2.8% (3,147)

– Some other Race: 5.7% (6,523)



#11. Teton County

– Index: 0.203

– Total population: 11,426

– White: 88.9% (10,153)

– Black or African American: 0.0% (0)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (83)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.1% (240)

– Some other Race: 8.3% (950)



#10. Bannock County

– Index: 0.205

– Total population: 85,765

– White: 89.0% (76,327)

– Black or African American: 0.7% (603)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 3.0% (2,536)

– Asian: 2.0% (1,688)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (158)

– 2 or more races: 3.2% (2,770)

– Some other Race: 2.0% (1,683)

#9. Payette County

– Index: 0.221

– Total population: 23,260

– White: 87.9% (20,452)

– Black or African American: 0.1% (19)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.6% (138)

– Asian: 1.0% (228)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (13)

– 2 or more races: 3.8% (876)

– Some other Race: 6.6% (1,534)



#8. Washington County

– Index: 0.222

– Total population: 10,057

– White: 87.8% (8,834)

– Black or African American: 0.2% (19)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.0% (100)

– Asian: 0.4% (37)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 3.3% (329)

– Some other Race: 7.3% (738)



#7. Benewah County

– Index: 0.240

– Total population: 9,138

– White: 86.6% (7,916)

– Black or African American: 0.1% (6)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 9.3% (853)

– Asian: 0.3% (29)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.8% (71)

– 2 or more races: 2.7% (249)

– Some other Race: 0.2% (14)



#6. Lewis County

– Index: 0.241

– Total population: 3,838

– White: 86.7% (3,327)

– Black or African American: 0.1% (5)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 8.4% (321)

– Asian: 1.4% (53)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (1)

– 2 or more races: 2.8% (106)

– Some other Race: 0.7% (25)



#5. Elmore County

– Index: 0.271

– Total population: 26,743

– White: 85.1% (22,766)

– Black or African American: 2.7% (720)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 2.1% (555)

– Asian: 2.6% (705)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.4% (107)

– 2 or more races: 4.1% (1,087)

– Some other Race: 3.0% (803)

#4. Power County

– Index: 0.280

– Total population: 7,671

– White: 84.1% (6,448)

– Black or African American: 0.1% (6)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 5.9% (449)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (3)

– 2 or more races: 0.2% (13)

– Some other Race: 9.8% (752)



#3. Canyon County

– Index: 0.302

– Total population: 217,633

– White: 82.7% (180,081)

– Black or African American: 0.4% (893)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.0% (2,257)

– Asian: 0.8% (1,846)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.3% (598)

– 2 or more races: 3.9% (8,419)

– Some other Race: 10.8% (23,539)



#2. Bingham County

– Index: 0.313

– Total population: 45,839

– White: 82.2% (37,701)

– Black or African American: 0.3% (143)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 6.4% (2,936)

– Asian: 0.6% (263)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (24)

– 2 or more races: 3.4% (1,575)

– Some other Race: 7.0% (3,197)



#1. Owyhee County

– Index: 0.353

– Total population: 11,552

– White: 79.1% (9,139)

– Black or African American: 0.5% (61)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 3.2% (372)

– Asian: 0.1% (13)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 3.4% (395)

– Some other Race: 13.6% (1,572)

