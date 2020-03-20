The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is making major temporary changes within its missionary program. The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles released the following letter Friday.

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent the following letter March 20, 2020, to Latter-day Saints everywhere. See the latest updates on how COVID-19 is impacting Saints worldwide.

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

We take very seriously the health and safety of our missionaries and of those they teach. The rapidly developing travel advisories and restrictions that are emerging around the world present significant logistical and other challenges. Therefore, the following temporary adjustments are being made:

In the coming weeks, based upon world conditions, substantial numbers of missionaries will likely need to be returned to their home nations to continue their service. This will be done in a systematic way based on the urgency of travel restrictions, the level of COVID-19 concern, and other considerations.

Returning missionaries will go through a 14-day period of self-isolation and then may be assigned to serve within their home country, based on local conditions.

The term of service for missionaries returning to or serving within the United States will likely be reduced to accommodate the large number of missionaries returning from around the world.

Missionary training centers (MTCs) worldwide will not receive new missionaries. MTC training for missionaries will take place through technology, and missionaries will be sent to their assigned mission as soon as possible.

As we evaluate changing conditions, further necessary adjustments will be made.

We love and pray for our missionaries and their families. We are grateful for the continued prayers and support of parents, loved ones and Church members as we make every effort to help them remain safe and well in these challenging times.

Sincerely,

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles