Blend Images // Shutterstock
Most popular baby names for girls in Idaho
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Idaho using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Idaho in 2021.
Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Idaho
Max Bukovski // Shutterstock
#50. Addison
Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 27
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,468
Canva
#49. Ivy
Ivy is a name of English origin meaning “faithfulness”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 28
National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,374
Canva
#46. Emilia (tie)
Emilia is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 29
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,837
Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock
#46. Elena (tie)
Elena is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 29
National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,252
Aaron Amat // Shutterstock
#46. Brooklyn (tie)
Brooklyn is a name derived from Dutch word Breukelen, meaning “broken land”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 29
National
– Rank: #63
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,508
You may also like: Least educated counties in Idaho
pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#44. Madison (tie)
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 30
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,930
CroMary // Shutterstock
#44. Emily (tie)
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 30
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,541
Canva
#42. Kinsley (tie)
Kinsley is a name of English origin meaning “king’s meadow”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 31
National
– Rank: #57
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,871
Fuller Photography // Shutterstock
#42. Kennedy (tie)
Kennedy is a name of Irish origin meaning “chieftain”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 31
National
– Rank: #70
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,425
Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock
#40. Aurora (tie)
Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 32
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,466
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Idaho
Canva
#40. Aria (tie)
Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 32
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,348
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#37. Piper (tie)
Piper is a name of English origin meaning “pipe or flute player”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 33
National
– Rank: #96
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,727
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#37. Mila (tie)
Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 33
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,295
Amalia Zilio // Shutterstock
#37. Audrey (tie)
Audrey is a name of English origin meaning “noble strength”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 33
National
– Rank: #60
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,662
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#36. Nova
Nova is a name of Latin origin meaning “new”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 34
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,516
You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in Idaho
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#32. Zoey (tie)
Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 35
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,179
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#32. Penelope (tie)
Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 35
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,327
Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock
#32. Mia (tie)
Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 35
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,096
Bodler // Shutterstock
#32. Juniper (tie)
Juniper is a name of Latin origin meaning “young”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 35
National
– Rank: #138
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,981
Canva
#31. Ember
Ember is a name of English origin meaning “spark”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 36
National
– Rank: #163
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,758
You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Idaho, according to Tripadvisor
Rob Marmion // Shutterstock
#27. Luna (tie)
Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 37
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,173
Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock
#27. Everly (tie)
Everly is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 37
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,355
Canva
#27. Ella (tie)
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 37
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,987
Coy_Creek // Shutterstock
#27. Claire (tie)
Claire is a name of French origin meaning “clear”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 37
National
– Rank: #59
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,692
phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock
#25. Isla (tie)
Isla is a name of Scottish origin, that references a river and an island in Scotland.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 38
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,514
You may also like: Counties most concerned about climate change in Idaho
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#25. Alice (tie)
Alice is a name of German origin meaning “noble”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 38
National
– Rank: #64
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,494
Nolte Lourens // Shutterstock
#22. Ruby (tie)
Ruby is a name of Latin origin meaning “precious red stone”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 39
National
– Rank: #62
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,562
DONUT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#22. Oakley (tie)
Oakley is a name of English origin meaning “meadow of oak trees”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 39
National
– Rank: #193
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,524
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#22. Lily (tie)
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 39
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,584
Durganand // Shutterstock
#20. Scarlett (tie)
Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 40
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,594
You may also like: See how much of its wind energy potential Idaho uses
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#20. Ellie (tie)
Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 40
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,835
Canva
#19. Violet
Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 43
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,474
Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock
#18. Willow
Willow is a name of English origin meaning “slender” or “graceful”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 44
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,143
Canva
#17. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 46
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,201
Surne1shots // Shutterstock
#16. Lucy
Lucy is a name of Latin origin meaning “light”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 49
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,433
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Idaho
s_oleg // Shutterstock
#15. Nora
Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 50
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,246
Darren Brode // Shutterstock
#14. Avery
Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 51
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,770
Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock
#12. Elizabeth (tie)
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 52
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,190
Oleggg // Shutterstock
#12. Abigail (tie)
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 52
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,938
Matva // Shutterstock
#11. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 53
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,496
You may also like: Best counties to live in Idaho
Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock
#10. Paisley
Paisley is a name of Scottish origin meaning “church”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 55
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,263
Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#9. Eleanor
Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 63
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,059
Tatiana Katsai // Shutterstock
#8. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 64
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,759
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#7. Hazel
Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 68
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,967
Kateryna Gurska // Shutterstock
#6. Charlotte
Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 72
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 13,285
You may also like: Cities in Idaho with the most living in poverty
Black-Photogaphy // Shutterstock
#4. Harper (tie)
Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 80
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,388
Canva
#4. Evelyn (tie)
Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 80
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,434
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#3. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 91
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 15,433
Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#2. Amelia
Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 96
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,952
Canva
#1. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 108
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 17,728
You may also like: Counties with the most renters in Idaho
The post Most popular baby names for girls in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.