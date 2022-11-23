Blend Images // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for girls in Idaho

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Idaho using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Idaho in 2021.

Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Addison

Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 27

National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,468


#49. Ivy

Ivy is a name of English origin meaning “faithfulness”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 28

National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,374


#46. Emilia (tie)

Emilia is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 29

National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,837


#46. Elena (tie)

Elena is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 29

National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,252


#46. Brooklyn (tie)

Brooklyn is a name derived from Dutch word Breukelen, meaning “broken land”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 29

National
– Rank: #63
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,508

#44. Madison (tie)

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 30

National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,930


#44. Emily (tie)

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 30

National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,541


#42. Kinsley (tie)

Kinsley is a name of English origin meaning “king’s meadow”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 31

National
– Rank: #57
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,871


#42. Kennedy (tie)

Kennedy is a name of Irish origin meaning “chieftain”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 31

National
– Rank: #70
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,425


#40. Aurora (tie)

Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 32

National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,466

#40. Aria (tie)

Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 32

National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,348


#37. Piper (tie)

Piper is a name of English origin meaning “pipe or flute player”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 33

National
– Rank: #96
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,727


#37. Mila (tie)

Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 33

National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,295


#37. Audrey (tie)

Audrey is a name of English origin meaning “noble strength”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 33

National
– Rank: #60
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,662


#36. Nova

Nova is a name of Latin origin meaning “new”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 34

National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,516

#32. Zoey (tie)

Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 35

National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,179


#32. Penelope (tie)

Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 35

National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,327


#32. Mia (tie)

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 35

National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,096


#32. Juniper (tie)

Juniper is a name of Latin origin meaning “young”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 35

National
– Rank: #138
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,981


#31. Ember

Ember is a name of English origin meaning “spark”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 36

National
– Rank: #163
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,758

#27. Luna (tie)

Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 37

National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,173


#27. Everly (tie)

Everly is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 37

National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,355


#27. Ella (tie)

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 37

National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,987


#27. Claire (tie)

Claire is a name of French origin meaning “clear”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 37

National
– Rank: #59
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,692


#25. Isla (tie)

Isla is a name of Scottish origin, that references a river and an island in Scotland.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 38

National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,514

#25. Alice (tie)

Alice is a name of German origin meaning “noble”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 38

National
– Rank: #64
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,494


#22. Ruby (tie)

Ruby is a name of Latin origin meaning “precious red stone”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 39

National
– Rank: #62
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,562


#22. Oakley (tie)

Oakley is a name of English origin meaning “meadow of oak trees”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 39

National
– Rank: #193
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,524


#22. Lily (tie)

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 39

National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,584


#20. Scarlett (tie)

Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 40

National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,594

#20. Ellie (tie)

Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 40

National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,835


#19. Violet

Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 43

National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,474


#18. Willow

Willow is a name of English origin meaning “slender” or “graceful”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 44

National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,143


#17. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 46

National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,201


#16. Lucy

Lucy is a name of Latin origin meaning “light”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 49

National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,433

#15. Nora

Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 50

National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,246


#14. Avery

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 51

National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,770


#12. Elizabeth (tie)

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 52

National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,190


#12. Abigail (tie)

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 52

National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,938


#11. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 53

National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,496

#10. Paisley

Paisley is a name of Scottish origin meaning “church”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 55

National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,263


#9. Eleanor

Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 63

National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,059


#8. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 64

National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,759


#7. Hazel

Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 68

National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,967


#6. Charlotte

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 72

National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 13,285

#4. Harper (tie)

Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 80

National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,388


#4. Evelyn (tie)

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 80

National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,434


#3. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 91

National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 15,433


#2. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 96

National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,952


#1. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Idaho
– Number of babies in 2021: 108

National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 17,728

