Mother accused of drinking with teens, performing lap dances

OGDEN, Utah (AP) – A Utah mother faces charges accusing her of drinking alcohol with teenagers and performing lap dances for them during a birthday party at her home.



The Deseret News reports 40-year-old Rhianna Renae Nivens of Harrisville was charged Tuesday with four counts each of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, lewdness and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.



Charging documents say 12 teens between ages 14-17 attended the Feb. 9 party and that Nivens drank with the teens, who also smoked marijuana.



The documents also say Nivens began to “dance sexually” for about 10 minutes and gave lap dances to several minors.



Court records don’t list a defense attorney for Nivens who could comment on the allegations and no phone number could be found for her.