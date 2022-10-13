ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – In Thursday’s hearing, Judge Steven Boyce delayed discussion on the motion to separate Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow -Daybell’s trials. The court will now hear the motion on November 10th.

The Daybells are accused of several felony charges including the murder of Lori’s children JJ and Tylee.

We spoke with JJ and Tylee’s grandfather, Larry Woodcook, after the hearing. He said the trial will happen when it happens, but he and his family are looking for closure sooner than later.

“These continuous filings that the defense is doing is a stall tactic. I don’t think there’s anybody alive that does not recognize that,” Woodcock said. “But they have to be treated fair. And we understand that. And we accept that.”

Daybell’s attorney, John Prior previously asked to move the trial once again to October 2023, but says if needed he can be prepared for January 9th.

Prosecutors have motioned to move the joint trial to September 2023. Which would keep Vallow and Daybell’s trials together and spread the trial over two fiscal years.

“We can’t just show up to Ada County whenever we want to…” said Judge Steven Boyce. “…It may take another year until this trial is able to be held there.”

Of the other motions made on Thursday, Daybell’s attorney requested that the court release a transcript of a second Grand Jury hearing, which would contain witness statements and evidence important to Daybell’s case.

After a short recess, Judge Boyce ruled to give Prior the documents.

Prior also moved that the Prosecution release a “Bill of Particulars”, or an itemized list of claims, evidence, and witnesses involved in Daybell’s inditement.

Prosecution Attorney Rachel Smith called Prior’s motion “creative pleading to try to get your (Prior’s) opponent’s strategy.” Judge Boyce denied Prior’s request.

The post Motion to sever Chad and Lori Daybell’s trials moved to November 10th appeared first on Local News 8.